Power of Three: Triathletes Tackle Portage Lakes Triathlon & Duathlon

Adrenaline — according to 15-year-old triathlete Liam Garrison — is part of what makes competing in a tri-sport race so exciting.

“It feels good when you’re done,” Liam says.

“Whenever I do stuff after it, I’m able to focus more on what I’m doing after I use athleticism.”

Liam’s triathlete twin brother, Logan, agrees. “You know that you’re improving when you push yourself,” he says. “You’re getting stronger. You’re getting faster, more endurance.”

On Sept. 7, the Garrisons are competing in the Portage Lakes Triathlon & Duathlon — an event in which participants race through and around portions of the 411-acre Portage Lakes State Park. Participants can choose to compete in either a triathlon, in which they swim, bike and run, a duathlon, in which they run, bike and run, or an aqua-bike course, which consists of a swimming portion and then a biking portion.

“That challenge of putting all three together … when they accomplish all of that, there is that sense of accomplishment and a sense of emotional, physical and spiritual well-being that comes with putting your mind to doing something and then finishing it,” says Craig Thompson, event director of HFP Racing, which organizes the Portage Lakes race.

Both Liam and Logan are participants in the Kids That Tri Cleveland nonprofit, which gives kids everything they need to succeed when training for and competing in a triathlon — including coaching, team uniforms, swim instruction, bicycles, wet suits and more.

“It’s not a mainstream sport, so they may not know about it,” says Eric Gibb, a triathlete and head coach of Kids That Tri Cleveland. “It’s nice to be able to bring them together.”

Those participating in all three legs of the race swim, bike and run to the finish line. Gibb, who has raced Portage Lakes several times, is set to compete this year alongside some of his students, including Logan and Liam.

“We all train together — and even though you’re competing against the clock and trying to better what you do — you’re out on the course, you can cheer each other on,” Gibb says.

Held within or around the state park, the race features a swim course, a bike course on a surrounding open road and a running course.

“It has … a great lake, nice lake to swim in,” says Thompson. “It’s unique in that there are some challenging hills for athletes to climb on the bike.”

At this year’s Portage Lakes triathlon, Logan hopes to beat his 2024 time of 1 hour, 52 minutes and 26 seconds in the high school division. Liam hopes to take home first place in the high school division.

“Triathlon especially allows the kids to realize they can do things that they may not have thought that they were able to do, like swim 750 meters open water, bike for [22K] nonstop, run a 5K — put it all together,” says Gibb.

