The Core in Green: An All-in-One Recreation and Education Center

Play pickleball, dribble a soccer ball on turf and walk a track — all under one roof — at the new Center of Recreation & Education, or the Core. Opened in late 2025 by the city of Green, it serves as a multi-use community facility for recreation, fitness and educational programming for residents of all ages.

The Core is a shared-use facility created through a partnership between Green and Green Local Schools. Among the building’s primary features are two full-size basketball courts, where community members can also play volleyball, pickleball and other indoor sports. It also hosts tournaments and community events.

“We had our first basketball tournaments last weekend, January 31, which was a success,” says Chrissy Lingenfelter, the deputy director of public service for Green. “We hope to work with more organizers soon on tournaments.”

The facility includes an indoor turf field, providing space for activities such as football, flag football, soccer, lacrosse and training programs. It also features batting cages that retract down from the ceiling.

“There’s potential to have clinics here for students to benefit from,” says Zack Kaufman, the Parks & Recreation program supervisor and supervisor of the facility — also mentioning that they’re hosting a summer camp for kids.

An elevated indoor walking track circles the main gym space, with about seven and a half laps equaling to one mile. Along each corner of the track are TRX workout machines, which can be adapted for everyone, even those using wheelchairs.

Other amenities include meeting rooms, a rooftop terrace — providing outdoor space for gatherings and events — and, instead of regular locker rooms, lockers spread throughout the facility.

Programming at the Core includes a mix of athletic leagues, fitness classes and educational offerings. Group fitness classes, such as yoga, circuit training and Pilates, are also available.

“We really try to pick classes that give something for everyone, whether you know it or it’s new to you like DrumFit,” says Valerie Wolford, the communications manager for Green. “The DrumFit class is a five-gallon bucket where an exercise ball sits on as the participant hits it with drumsticks while squatting.”

The Core is also a designated SilverSneaker-approved facility, which allows eligible seniors to participate in fitness activities through insurance-based wellness programs.

City officials agree that the facility is an essential gathering place for the community, especially since it’s located right in the center of Green, between the high school, middle school and Central Park. “It’s the Core,” says Valerie Wax Carr, the director of public service for Green.

1717 Steese Road, Green, 330-896-0099, cityofgreen.org