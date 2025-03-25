Top Dentists in Northeast Ohio: Find Trusted Dental Care Near You

ENDODONTICS

Stephen H. Moore

Falls Endodontics; 939 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-928-7571

Matthew Kotapish

3075 Smith Road Suite 201, Fairlawn; 330-660-0400

David J. Harris

Advanced Care Endodontics; 3869 Darrow Road Suite 209, Stow; 330-688-3800

Ronald M. Wolf

Summit Endodontic Specialists; 3611 Darrow Road, Stow; 330-686-0080

GENERAL DENTISTRY

G. Michael Appel

540 White Pond Drive Suite C, Akron; 330-869-9090

Andrew J. Cook

Ellet Dental; 529 Canton Road, Akron; 330-784-0446

Lanny Cortez

Wooster Family Dental; 620 Ridgewood Road, Akron; 330-264-8973

Robert J. Demboski

Demboski Family Dental; 525 N. Cleveland Massillon Road Suite 105, Akron; 330-666-6111

Jennifer DiPiero

DiPiero Family Dental; 1376 N. Portage Path, Akron; 330-867-9494

Kyle Eberhardt

Eberhardt Dentistry; 1655 W. Market St. Suite 540, Akron; 330-836-5585

Mark S. Grucella

620 Ridgewood Drive, Akron; 330-733-7911

Michael A. Kimberly

Valley Dental Group; 1852 Merriman Road, Akron; 330-867-8354

William E. Morisak

3515 Manchester Road Suite 7, Akron; 330-644-6397

Samuel N. Pupino

539 White Pond Drive Suite B, Akron; 330-836-0485

W. Tyler Rogus

Valley Dental Group; 1852 Merriman Road, Akron; 330-867-8354

Swetha Sajja

620 Ridgewood Crossing, Akron; 330-773-7911

Grant B. Turner

585 White Pond Drive Suite B, Akron; 330-836-9870

Ryan M. Walton

Petry & Walton Family & Cosmetic Dentistry; 508 E. Exchange St., Akron; 330-434-3485

Todd W. Westhafer

667 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron; 330-644-9511

Joanna R. Kleckner

2080 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-923-5287

Angela K. Marino

Marino Dental on Darrow; 381 Darrow Road, Akron; 330-784-7285

Carlo Marino

State Valley Dental; 63 Graham Road Suite 3, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-920-8060

Michael A. Stefan

Barsan Family Dental; 330 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls; 330-928-5575

Bryan Stephens

60 N. Miller Road, Fairlawn; 330-867-7741

Robert A. Zavodny

Zavodny Dental; 2950 W. Market Street Suite N-O, Fairlawn; 330-836-9511

Keith A. Hoover

Drs. Hoover and Yanda; 39 Milford Drive, Hudson; 330-650-0360

April A. Yanda

Drs. Hoover and Yanda; 39 Milford Drive, Hudson; 330-650-0360

Craig D. Huffman

170 Currie Hall Parkway, Kent; 330-673-4647

Christine Kepley

9769 Valley View Road, Macedonia; 303-468-6670

Chris S. Ruggiero

531 E. Smith Road, Medina; 330-725-0455

William R. Davidson

Tomorrow’s Dentistry; 9365 Olde Eight Road, Northfield; 330-467-6066

Philip J. Znidarsic

Nordonia Dental Group; 98 W. Aurora Road, Northfield; 330-467-6466

Mark Iati

Stow Dental Group; 3506 Darrow Road, Stow; 330-688-6456

Grant Hunsicker

Hunsicker Family Dental; 150 West Avenue Suite 101, Tallmadge; 330-633-5133

Marilyn M. Machusick

45 Metric Drive, Tallmadge; 330-633-4595

Gerald Sisko

Sisko Dentistry; 60 Metric Drive, Tallmadge; 330-633-9510

 Michelle S. Taylor 

Taylor Dental; 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg; 330-227-6009 

Samuel E. Taylor 

Taylor Dental; 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg; 330-227-6009 

Christopher J. Martin 

Martin Dental Care; 337 E. Main Street, Kent; 330-673-9745 

ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY 

Robert Klein 

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; 539 White Pond Drive Suite C, Akron; 330-836-2882 

W. Stephen Barnes II 

Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center; 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-929-2808 

Michael J. Hoffman 

Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center; 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-929-2808 

Matthew D. Pavlick 

Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water Street, Kent ; 330-678-6564 

Serafim N. Reppas 

Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water Street, Kent ; 330-678-6564 

Dominick C. Adornato III 

1129 E. Aurora Road Suite 101, Macedonia; 330-468-1188 

Michael P. Horan 

Frontier Dental; 5155 Buehlers Drive Suite 107, Medina; 330-952-2015 

Faisal Quereshy 

Visage Surgical Institute; 3591 Reserve Commons Drive Suite 300, Medina; 330-721-2323 

Brian Schmidt 

Drs. Benninger Schween and Schmidt; 5002 Foote Road, Medina; 330-725-8449 

Gary R. Schween 

Drs. Benninger Schween and Schmidt; 5002 Foote Road, Medina; 330-725-8449 

Jeremy E. Warn 

Drs. Benninger Schween & Schmidt; 5002 Foote Road, Medina; 330-725-8449 

ORTHODONTICS 

Carl Dietrich III 

Dietrich Family Orthodontics; 1690 W. Exchange Street, Akron; 330-864-2101 

Alex Mellion 

Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron; 330-867-2410 

Joseph T. Mellion 

Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron; 330-867-2410 

Zachary J. Mellion 

Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron; 330-867-2410 

Paul S. Murphy 

Akron Smiles Dental Center; 881 E. Exchange Street, Akron; 330-208-1100 