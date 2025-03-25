Top Dentists in Northeast Ohio: Find Trusted Dental Care Near You

ENDODONTICS
Stephen H. Moore
Falls Endodontics; 939 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-928-7571
Matthew Kotapish
3075 Smith Road Suite 201, Fairlawn; 330-660-0400
David J. Harris
Advanced Care Endodontics; 3869 Darrow Road Suite 209, Stow; 330-688-3800
Ronald M. Wolf
Summit Endodontic Specialists; 3611 Darrow Road, Stow; 330-686-0080
GENERAL DENTISTRY
G. Michael Appel
540 White Pond Drive Suite C, Akron; 330-869-9090
Andrew J. Cook
Ellet Dental; 529 Canton Road, Akron; 330-784-0446
Lanny Cortez
Wooster Family Dental; 620 Ridgewood Road, Akron; 330-264-8973
Robert J. Demboski
Demboski Family Dental; 525 N. Cleveland Massillon Road Suite 105, Akron; 330-666-6111
Jennifer DiPiero
DiPiero Family Dental; 1376 N. Portage Path, Akron; 330-867-9494
Kyle Eberhardt
Eberhardt Dentistry; 1655 W. Market St. Suite 540, Akron; 330-836-5585
Mark S. Grucella
620 Ridgewood Drive, Akron; 330-733-7911
Michael A. Kimberly
Valley Dental Group; 1852 Merriman Road, Akron; 330-867-8354
William E. Morisak
3515 Manchester Road Suite 7, Akron; 330-644-6397
Samuel N. Pupino
539 White Pond Drive Suite B, Akron; 330-836-0485
W. Tyler Rogus
Valley Dental Group; 1852 Merriman Road, Akron; 330-867-8354
Swetha Sajja
620 Ridgewood Crossing, Akron; 330-773-7911
Grant B. Turner
585 White Pond Drive Suite B, Akron; 330-836-9870
Ryan M. Walton
Petry & Walton Family & Cosmetic Dentistry; 508 E. Exchange St., Akron; 330-434-3485
Todd W. Westhafer
667 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron; 330-644-9511
Joanna R. Kleckner
2080 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-923-5287
Angela K. Marino
Marino Dental on Darrow; 381 Darrow Road, Akron; 330-784-7285
Carlo Marino
State Valley Dental; 63 Graham Road Suite 3, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-920-8060
Michael A. Stefan
Barsan Family Dental; 330 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls; 330-928-5575
Bryan Stephens
60 N. Miller Road, Fairlawn; 330-867-7741
Robert A. Zavodny
Zavodny Dental; 2950 W. Market Street Suite N-O, Fairlawn; 330-836-9511
Keith A. Hoover
Drs. Hoover and Yanda; 39 Milford Drive, Hudson; 330-650-0360
April A. Yanda
Drs. Hoover and Yanda; 39 Milford Drive, Hudson; 330-650-0360
Craig D. Huffman
170 Currie Hall Parkway, Kent; 330-673-4647
Christine Kepley
9769 Valley View Road, Macedonia; 303-468-6670
Chris S. Ruggiero
531 E. Smith Road, Medina; 330-725-0455
William R. Davidson
Tomorrow’s Dentistry; 9365 Olde Eight Road, Northfield; 330-467-6066
Philip J. Znidarsic
Nordonia Dental Group; 98 W. Aurora Road, Northfield; 330-467-6466
Mark Iati
Stow Dental Group; 3506 Darrow Road, Stow; 330-688-6456
Grant Hunsicker
Hunsicker Family Dental; 150 West Avenue Suite 101, Tallmadge; 330-633-5133
Marilyn M. Machusick
45 Metric Drive, Tallmadge; 330-633-4595
Gerald Sisko
Sisko Dentistry; 60 Metric Drive, Tallmadge; 330-633-9510
Michelle S. Taylor
Taylor Dental; 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg; 330-227-6009
Samuel E. Taylor
Taylor Dental; 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg; 330-227-6009
Christopher J. Martin
Martin Dental Care; 337 E. Main Street, Kent; 330-673-9745
ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Robert Klein
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; 539 White Pond Drive Suite C, Akron; 330-836-2882
W. Stephen Barnes II
Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center; 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-929-2808
Michael J. Hoffman
Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center; 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-929-2808
Matthew D. Pavlick
Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water Street, Kent ; 330-678-6564
Serafim N. Reppas
Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water Street, Kent ; 330-678-6564
Dominick C. Adornato III
1129 E. Aurora Road Suite 101, Macedonia; 330-468-1188
Michael P. Horan
Frontier Dental; 5155 Buehlers Drive Suite 107, Medina; 330-952-2015
Faisal Quereshy
Visage Surgical Institute; 3591 Reserve Commons Drive Suite 300, Medina; 330-721-2323
Brian Schmidt
Drs. Benninger Schween and Schmidt; 5002 Foote Road, Medina; 330-725-8449
Gary R. Schween
Drs. Benninger Schween and Schmidt; 5002 Foote Road, Medina; 330-725-8449
Jeremy E. Warn
Drs. Benninger Schween & Schmidt; 5002 Foote Road, Medina; 330-725-8449
ORTHODONTICS
Carl Dietrich III
Dietrich Family Orthodontics; 1690 W. Exchange Street, Akron; 330-864-2101
Alex Mellion
Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron; 330-867-2410
Joseph T. Mellion
Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron; 330-867-2410
Zachary J. Mellion
Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron; 330-867-2410
Paul S. Murphy
Akron Smiles Dental Center; 881 E. Exchange Street, Akron; 330-208-1100