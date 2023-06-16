A Family Docks at a Dream Lake House

× 1 of 8 Expand photo provided by Laura of Pembroke × 2 of 8 Expand Laura of Pembroke × 3 of 8 Expand photo provided by Laura of Pembroke × 4 of 8 Expand Laura of Pembroke × 5 of 8 Expand Laura of Pembroke × 6 of 8 Expand Laura of Pembroke × 7 of 8 Expand photo provided by Laura of Pembroke × 8 of 8 Expand photo provided by Laura of Pembroke Prev Next

Rebecca Savage envisioned her young family of four living in a contemporary lake house. She and her husband, Matt, loved the scenic beauty of Lake Cable in Canton — and several of his relatives already lived on the 150-acre private lake that offers a haven for boating, swimming and fishing. When a vacant lot became available, the avid swimmers and pontoon boaters, who have 5- and 7-year-old kids, dove at the opportunity to build a house with their friend, Mark Memmer, owner of Massillon-based Memmer Homes.

“I would go to his open houses and fell in love with his aesthetic,” Rebecca says. “They’re modern but still traditional with very clean lines.”

She also enjoyed buying decor from the Laura of Pembroke store in Canton. When she learned Pembroke designers often team up with Memmer Homes on lighting and furnishings, she found a great style connection with interior designer Karen Fehlman.

The overall look of the five-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home is transitional, which Fehlman describes as combining traditional elements with modern touches. “Even if things go in or out of style, transitional should always stay current,” she says.

The color palette Rebecca chose is mostly black and white for a crisp, timeless feel. Adding splashes of blues in the upholstery and artwork keeps that contemporary look from being cold while flowing in a lake vibe. Much of the seating in the home is midcentury modern.

In the living room, two midcentury dark blue velvet armchairs sit across from more traditional soft gray chairs with nailhead trim. A creamy low-profile sofa with unfussy lines lends understated yet sophisticated elegance. To achieve a quintessential transitional effect, rounded, low-profile black chairs pair with a contemporary solid oak dining table finished in a sandblasted quarter oak veneer.

Traditional Mission-style cabinetry, painted black on the oversized island and white on the built-ins, works with white granite countertops for crisp simplicity. Memmer Homes helped the Savages pick an engineered hardwood with matte-finished oak planks to unite the main-level open floor plan with a warm, cohesive look.

“I wanted to keep it simple but dramatic at the same time,” Rebecca says.

“That color is really great for a young family,” Fehlman adds. “Medium to light tones hold up to wear and tear very well.”

Laura of Pembroke Laura of Pembroke Laura of Pembroke Laura of Pembroke Laura of Pembroke Laura of Pembroke

For more of that drama, Rebecca chose black hexagonal tile for the floor in the powder room that has one wall accented with blue-and-white textural animal print wallpaper. It has easy access from the lakeside outdoor living space, which features an alfresco dining area and a dock for their pontoon boat. “I love the darkness and moodiness of it, but it’s still classic,” Rebecca says.

The leather-finished granite-topped bar and lounge area also show off that vibe in the lower level. Medium and darker shades of gray on walls and baseboards offset luxury vinyl floors with the look of reclaimed wood that stand up to dampness.

Natural light floods into the living room, dining room and vaulted owner’s suite through walls of windows.

Transom crossbars over the vertical windows increase both the light and the drama of the space by making the ceilings feel higher.

“We wanted to use the windows to feature the lake as much as possible,” Rebecca says, noting they chose not to hang window dressings for an airier impression.

But the home’s most brilliant highlight is the light fixtures, which Rebecca and Fehlman both describe as jewelry for the home.

“Light fixtures really have the opportunity to reflect your personality,” Fehlman says.

To show off Rebecca’s fun, stylish and tailored sides, Fehlman helped her find fixtures with both contemporary sleekness and approachable authenticity. Touches of bright gold and brass add a fresh feel to the midcentury glass globes above the dining table.

The stunning living room chandelier is one of Rebecca’s favorite pieces in the house. The combo of bright exposed Edison bulbs and a thin modern profile brings attention to the space without overwhelming the furniture.

“I wanted something large and grand in that area,” she says. She showed Fehlman an inspiration photo, and Fehlman helped find it within her budget.

Between the timeless decor, expansive lake views and a floor plan that welcomes guests in and out, this transitional home is the perfect backdrop for all the milestones in this young family’s future.

“My vision was … it’s an open floor plan that we can enjoy with family and friends and feel inviting,” Rebecca says. “It really came to life.”

Closer Look

× Expand Laura of Pembroke

Homeowners Matt and Rebecca Savage have visited California’s Napa Valley a few times and recently began collecting wine. When Rebecca saw a glass-walled wine room at a Memmer Homes open house, she knew her new home would include one. Though the coolness from the lower level and absence of direct sunlight meant they didn’t need climate control in the wine room, separating the space with glass walls and a locked door makes it feel more distinct while providing a unique and safe focal point for the home’s open lower level, which includes a kids’ play area and a grown-up dining and bar area.

“In the summer we’re mostly on the water, but we hang out here in the wintertime, watching movies or football games,” she says.