A picture-perfect yard

The front and back yards could make charming counterparts to this late 1800s Hudson home. That’s what the homeowner had in mind when they enlisted the help of Suncrest Gardens in Peninsula.

“Part of the design of an exterior space is related to tying the hardscape and the landscape back to details on this historic home,” says landscape architect and project manager Cathy Serafin.

She also aimed to create a space that would allow the homeowners, who have two young daughters, to spend a lot of family time outside — a private outdoor retreat with historic touches despite the bustling downtown location of the home.

From the sandstone slabs from the original construction forming a path to the wraparound porch in the front to the 650-square-foot back patio overlooking the playset, Serafin’s design seamlessly connects the home to these family-friendly outdoor spaces. She explains some of those connections.

Patio: The homeowners’ previous house had a backyard that was only 11 feet deep, so they wanted a spacious patio where their family could hang out. Serafin delivered with a 22-by-40-foot area made of blue-gray slate pavers and surrounded by contrasting red-brown mocha pavers.

“They have these pitched roofs, so we tried to pick up those angles from the rooflines in the patio,” Serafin says.

The space is complete with dining and lounging areas for the family. Both nooks are backed by low seat walls capped with limestone — a material chosen to complement the original house construction —which match the planters in the front yard. The sandstone path and upright barnstone displaying the home’s address, both in the front yard, were also chosen as nods to the home’s history.

Secret Hatch: Despite having their dream patio, the homeowners wanted to make sure the small deck on the back of their house still got used. There used to be Bilco cellar doors with access to stairs to the basement there, but Serafin and her team covered that concealed entrance with movable decking to maximize deck space.

“We went right over that Bilco with a deck hatch that lifts for access into the basement,” Serafin says. “But when you see it, you don’t see any of that.”

Arbor: This creative wooden arbor with Brussels dimensional piers and limestone caps not only provides a complementary way to visually break up the backyard but also serves as a connection between the lower lawn and upper lawn, while not blocking the view of the playset from the patio or house.

“Because the lawn was fairly expansive, we actually cut that lawn in half and added a low seat wall and arbor detail that mimics the shapes that we used in the patio,” Serafin says.

It’s illuminated at night, which fits right in with the uplit trees and lit steppingstone path. And the house isn’t left in the dark — roof peaks are also lit with warm light washes.

Plants: The plants chosen for the yards bolster the cozy and timeless atmosphere.

“Landscaping-wise we kept a very clean palette but tried to use a lot of historical plantings like rhododendrons, boxwoods and fragrant viburnum.” Serafin says.

The homeowners especially love purple, so dwarf Korean lilacs flank the stairs to the front door and sweetspire, false plum yew and more provide interest throughout the yard.