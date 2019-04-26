Beneath the Surface

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Many people forget about the basement. It’s often used as storage for clothes or household supplies, as a room for a washer and dryer or as a hub for the furnace, electrical panel and water heater.

But it’s also an entire floor your family could enjoy with a little attention. To begin finishing your basement and converting it into additional living space, there are a few things you must do first. Experts from Ohio Basement Systems walk us through what’s involved.

See the Possibilities

Many homeowners may hesitate to move forward on a renovation project in their basement, often because they’re afraid of putting money toward an area of the home that seems regulated to darkness and dampness.

“People think they can’t finish their basement, that there’s no hope for it — that’s not true,” says Adrienne Robenstine, Ohio Basement System’s marketing director. “There’s always something you can do.”

If the potential cost is a factor, most reputable companies will work with you to determine the scope of a project within your budget. There are also financing options that can help you dream a little bigger.

Your family’s health could be a deciding factor in the choice to waterproof and finish your basement. The mold and mildew brought into your home by water infiltration can affect the air your family breathes, contributing to problems like asthma and allergies. And personal belongings like off-season clothes, furniture and photos are also in danger of irreparable damage from water and fungus.

Besides, adding usable space to your home can pay off in terms of resale value, without the investment of money and time to increase the overall footprint of the house.

“You’re starting with something that has four walls. The cost of basement remodel is half of putting on an addition,” says Jeremy Tenney, vice president of Ohio Basement Systems.

Know Your Elements

In any home, especially in Ohio, there is a possibility of water damage. The high clay content of our soil makes it expand and contract with rain, snow and groundwater, which puts pressure on the foundation of your home and can lead to cracks in your foundation. These cracks can be a gateway for water to enter your home.

Tenney recommends getting ahead of the trouble whenever possible. “We like to catch it early,” he says. “If cracking or any symptoms start, we like to take a look, so it doesn’t turn into flooding or a more difficult problem.”

Look out for puddles, trickles or seepage from cracks or leaks. Other symptoms of water damage can include peeling paint on walls or ceilings, or a white, fuzzy growth on walls called efflorescence — a crystalline deposit of salts left behind by water.

The most common culprit of water damage is one people may not expect: clogged exterior drains.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, houses are leaking because of it,” Tenney says.

The problem of exterior drainage is a sticky one, as the pipes are usually underground and, therefore, difficult to monitor. Even placing gravel around the pipes to offer extra drainage in the case of a clog doesn’t always cut it. Tenney says that digging up your yard is the only way to directly inspect the pipe — and no one wants that.

To get a handle on errant water, sump pumps are common in our region because of our four watery seasons. They as well as other water evacuation systems may seem like the failsafe, but they present more complex issues. A battery backup is paramount for any such system because a power outage means the sump pump won’t work. There’s the possibility of water getting inside and the risk of system failure.

“It’s an electromechanical device that’s submersed in water its entire life,” he says. “It is going to fail at some point, likely when you need it.”

Dry It Out

Often, homeowners won’t notice water damage until they’re literally standing knee-deep in it. So waterproofing becomes a reactive measure after they’ve cleaned up the flooding, seepage or other damage.

There are two general techniques for waterproofing, exterior and interior. To approach from the exterior, excavation is necessary — sometimes on all four walls — which may not be feasible.

“Some places the houses are so close together, you can’t really excavate,” Tenney says. “You also have decks, porches, patios, air conditioners and landscaping that people will have to remove, which drives up the cost or deters them from doing it outside.”

Typically, this approach is employed when a house is being built, as a preventive measure, rather than a reactive measure to damage.

For the more common interior waterproofing, a contractor excavates inside the basement, breaking up affected floors or walls to access the exterior drainage pipe through the inside of the home. This method is less expensive and doesn’t cause the outdoor upheaval that can ruin your home’s curb appeal.

“We found that the interior is more effective because of serviceability,” Tenney adds, pointing out that drains and other equipment inside the home can be more easily monitored and serviced than outdoor underground pipes.

Despite the implications of the word, waterproofing isn’t guaranteed to prevent 100 percent of water from entering your home — but most professionals consider it your best bet.

“There is a very slim chance of reoccurrence,” Robenstine, says, adding that there are warranties and service agreements you can purchase to protect yourself against the possibility.

Usually, waterproofing your basement takes about seven to 10 days.

Whichever waterproofing processes a homeowner chooses, it is important to make sure that technicians thoroughly address all possible culprits of water leakage to avoid future problems.

Dream Up a Space

Once the moisture is under control, it’s time for finishing. This is the fun part — deciding what to do with your extra living space.

Before you get swept up in remodeling, pause to ensure you are using the proper building materials.

“Everything should be inorganic,” Tenney says. “Don’t put drywall or wood in your basement, or you’ll always have that basement smell.”

Wood and other organic materials can retain hidden moisture, causing them to swell or buckle and making them an excellent breeding ground for mold — which can proliferate unseen behind drywall or paneling.

Inorganic materials, such as synthetic carpeting and faux-wood flooring made from PVC, are 100 percent waterproof and resistant to moisture. These qualities prevent warping, rotting and mold growth.

Whether you’re dreaming of a home theater, a bar for entertaining or a play room for the kids, a basement is a blank slate for what you want it to be. Usability is the most common factor with popular fully finished remodels including home offices, extra bedrooms and home gyms — occasionally with some extra perks.

“We did a full sauna for one person,” Tenney says. “We put in a steam room — it was just this completely laid-out relaxation room.”

Those with a limited budget may consider partially finishing just one area of the basement. It is a great option for homeowners who want to retain some unfinished storage space while gaining a livable area.

Keeping a bathroom out of your plans can also cut costs and avoid investing the extra time that’s needed to install more plumbing.

“That could get expensive if you don’t have the existing plumbing,” he says. “You’ll have to break through the floor, and there are different permits.”

Without a bathroom, Tenney says finishing a 600- to 800-square-foot basement typically takes seven to 10 days. The price tag is not so easy to estimate, though, depending on the scope of your project. He’s seen anywhere from $5,000 to $70,000.

Although the investment seems substantial, Tenney says a finished basement pays you back while you live there and after you sell.

“Finishing your basement is one of the most cost-effective things anybody can do to give them more resale value and livable space,” he says.