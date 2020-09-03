× 1 of 2 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 2 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Best Pick Me Up: Bloom Hill Farm

We typically buy flowers that were picked weeks ago and traveled thousands of miles, but Bloom Hill Farm in Uniontown grows flowers and gets them to you within 48 hours. “The vase life, the smells, everything is more enhanced when you get it locally,” says co-owner Shannon Allen.

Bloom Hill’s 5 acres provide ample space to organically grow 150-plus varieties not always seen at shops, including more than 70 types of dahlias. When those intricate beauties begin to blossom in late July, the field becomes a fairy tale scene. “There’s no other flower that comes in as many different shapes, sizes and colors,” Allen says.

Locals can get a fresh-cut bouquet at an on-site flower stand open weekly through October or with a six-week flower subscription picked up at area businesses (a summer session starts July 9). Each bundle is not only a lesson in the seasonality of locally grown flowers but also in self-love.

“Sometimes fresh flowers feel like a luxury I don’t get in my house all the time. We’ve made out-of-touch flowers an everyday treat,” Allen says. “I truly believe that is magic.”

10475 Hoover Ave. NW, Uniontown, bloomhillfarm.com