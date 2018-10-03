Best way to light it up

EDITORs’ PICK: Whiskertin Lighting

1145 Getz St., Akron

Whiskertin Lighting has done a Tony Hawk-style flip on the trend of nontraditional lighting. Co-owners Glenn Miller and Aaron Novak took their combined experience in construction and heating, ventilation and air conditioning to a more creative pursuit in fall 2015 when they started crafting lights from industrial scrap, like metal ductwork. In 2016, a friend showed them a rudimentary light someone on the internet had tried to make from a skateboard. Novak was a veteran skater, so the image sparked new ideas. “It wasn’t very cool,” Miller says. “I found bulbs that really resembled wheels and took the basic idea to the next level.” Now Whiskertin offers a full line of skateboard lights made from vibrant real decks from a supplier — and they can even make one from the deck you rode in high school. From Chewbacca to David Bowie, these skateboard lights bring a serious cool factor. “We just want everybody to stop living in the dark and get lit,” Miller says. whiskertinlight.com

Tags

