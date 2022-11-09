Bright Luxury

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo By Celuch Creative Imaging × 2 of 2 Expand Photo By Celuch Creative Imaging Prev Next

A homeowner’s tastes can change so much that even a custom build will eventually be due for an upgrade. Dan West of Canton-based Dan West & Co. provided just that for a 25-year-old home in Canton.

“When they remodeled it, they wanted it to be a different house,” he says. West reimagined the first floor and lower level by renovating the entryway, living room, home theater, kitchen, dining room, owner's bedroom and bathroom and office.

Changes are particularly evident in the luxurious kitchen and dining room, which became conjoined after West removed several walls. He unified the space with a soft charcoal, cream and soft horizontal striped vinyl wallcovering. featuring a horizontal design. Here are other ways he tricked out the space with glamorous features.

Cabinetry: Contrasting walnut cabinets make for an eye-catching design. The uppers have a transparent dark stain and lowers were left a natural walnut. A glass backsplash with relief details and synthetic onyx countertop emphasize the difference in tonality. Matching cabinetry featuring tall pull-out doors turned an underutilized wall off the kitchen into a pantry, with concealed compartments such as one for the homeowners' spice collection.

Island: A design of brass inlays on one face of the kitchen island adds a graphic pop. There is additional storage underneath a stovetop on the opposite side. Waterfall edges cap off two sides, highlighting the beauty of the onyx countertops while also creating a striking focal point. “We thought that would be a nice detail because when you look to the right, if you’re standing at the island, that’s the entry across from the stairs,” says West.

Lighting: A cluster of globed lights hangs above the island and contrasts with a linear, gleaming chandelier above the dining room table. Both accent a recessed lighting system. “To me, lighting is the most important element of any design,” he says. “You can have the most striking colors and wood finishes. But if you don’t have it lit properly, you’re going to lose it.”

Colors: The warm but neutral colors in the kitchen are enlivened with pops of electrifying blue, brilliant scarlet, vibrant saffron and grounding black in the dining room. White Baker chairs pop against a custom rug featuring a colorful abstract print that complements geometric art on the wall with elevated contemporary flair. “I love to use primary colors with lots of whites and soft silvers and grays,” West explains. “That never goes out of style.”