How ATM Contracting Transformed a 900-Square-Foot Ranch into a Fully Accessible Two-Story Dream Home for Teen with Brittle Bone Disease

× 1 of 4 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 2 of 4 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 3 of 4 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 4 of 4 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting Prev Next

Though small modifications were made to Jackson Prince's 900-square-foot Jackson Township ranch home, they didn’t add much accessibility for the wheelchair user with brittle bone disease.

“The hallways were narrow. As he gets bigger, his wheelchair gets bigger. It made it a confined space,” says his father, Tom Prince, co-owner of ATM Contracting in Canton.

Jackson’s wheelchair hit obstacles in the bathroom — he needed assistance to stand at the sink and had to get into the shower using a lift. In the kitchen, he couldn’t reach much. Jackson had to rely on his mom or caregivers for help, lacking the independence he desired.

In 2022, ATM made the first major modification to the home, adding a concrete ramp off of the 600-square-foot deck. As the only accessible entryway, however, bad weather made it challenging to use. The Princes completed a total renovation in July 2024 — transforming an inaccessible single-story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom house into an accessible two-story five-bedroom, four-bathroom house — with a simple, modern aesthetic.

They reconfigured the driveway, widening the one-car garage. It’s now an extra-large two-car garage, with a ramp leading into the house. Every door is 3 feet wide, and all hallways are 4 feet wide. Calypso oak-style luxury vinyl plank flooring, used throughout much of the first floor, creates a level surface with few transitions for Jackson’s wheelchair to traverse. Now, Jackson, 13, can access everything he needs — giving him more autonomy.

“We hear on a weekly basis, Thank you, and how appreciative he is and how much easier it makes his life — not only physically, like the functionality of it every day, but all of that affects you mentally,” Tom says.

× 1 of 7 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 2 of 7 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 3 of 7 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 4 of 7 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 5 of 7 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 6 of 7 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting × 7 of 7 Expand photo provided by ATM Contracting Prev Next

Here’s how ATM added accessibility and expanded the home.

Mudroom: The garage ramp leads to this entryway, featuring an overlaid black hexagonal tiled floor and a bench for Jackson to take off his shoes and coat. A white Moroccan Zellige ceramic tile backsplash and an Etsy faucet create a water station for Jackson’s service dog, a golden retriever named Sequin. It replaces a water jug station that used to get in the way of Jackson’s wheelchair. “He can turn it on and fill the water bowl up,” Tom says. “It’s something he can do to add some responsibility and take care of his dog.”

Bathroom: With a custom brass and black metal double light fixture from Etsy overhead, a black-and-white farmhouse sink — picked from the side of the road — allows room for Jackson’s wheelchair. “It has what’s called a bridge faucet,” Tom says. “It extends from the back of the sink. He can easily grab it.” The bathroom has two entrances, a black-and-white penny tile floor and 2-by-4-foot gray porcelain tiling in the shower. “He wanted it to look industrial / traditional. He wanted a masculine look,” Tom says. “We did what’s called zero entry, meaning there’s a very small transition, which keeps the water in the shower, but he can easily roll over with his wheelchair to get into the shower. There’s a bench he can use, and the controls were dropped down.”

Kitchen: The galley-style eat-in kitchen’s stainless-steel fridge and soft-close white plywood cabinets — with custom brass hardware and a matching pantry — are within Jackson’s reach. “Every single cabinet has a pullout,” Tom says. “The pantry is like that. There’s a spot for a lower microwave he can reach. The refrigerator has two pullout drawers.” For meals, Jackson can pull his wheelchair up to the circular table, crowned by a repurposed green warehouse light from Columbus Architectural Salvage. Leftover Zellige tile creates a kitchen backsplash and, along with a black walnut trim, a sleek range hood over a stainless-steel oven. It boasts accessible French doors for Jackson, who likes to cook and bake.

Recreation: Jackson likes chess — challenging friends and family to play at a chessboard on a low, translucent coffee table in the living room. Plus, about 1,000 Funko Pops decorate his bedroom, where a walk-in closet became a gaming and computer area. Jackson also has a second bed and a trundle bed so he can host friends and cousins for sleepovers. “He has his own space,” Tom says. “That is his lifeline.”