Installing window treatments can do more for you than just look good. Energy efficiency, increased home value, noise cancellation, child safety and privacy — window treatments can help with all of these.

Since there are so many types and styles to choose from, the first thing you should do is decide whether you prefer fabric or hard material and whether you want the treatment permanently. “When you envision yourself opening your window treatment, do you envision tilting slats open or do you envision lifting it up … and then [closing it] in the evening?” says Chris Puff, co-owner of Shades Your Way Window Fashions in North Canton. Puff and Eric Albrecht, co-owner of Shades Your Way, share some expert advice on what else to consider when picking window treatments.

Shutters

If you’re looking to add value to your home, shutters are best. “Plantation shutters are the only window treatment that’s essentially guaranteed to add to the resale value,” Albrecht says.

You have some options, as plantation shutters can be made out of solid wood, composite wood or plastic, which is similar to vinyl. The solid wood can be either basswood or teak and is desirable if you’re willing to spend more, and composite wood is 96 percent wood and four percent MDS fiber material. Light colors are popular right now, so Puff says if you are seeking a refined look, pure white, silk white, pearl and gray fit nicely with dining rooms and other formal areas.

Blinds

In more casual areas, such as kitchens and living rooms, blinds are a good choice. Often you will see white or gray blinds, instead of wood grain blinds that used to be the norm. “They’re primarily using extra-wide slats that are flat instead of smaller and curved like the metal blinds or PVC blinds you’ve seen in the past,” Albrecht says.

There’s a wide range of material to choose from, including wood-woven fabrics, decorative designer fabrics, faux wood, wood or linen, a popular choice now. Albrecht advises to take options home and see how they look. “It’s so important to do that shopping in your house because so often when people try and look for fabrics and colors under the fluorescent lights of a big-box store, they get it to their house and it looks completely different,” he says.

Another thing to keep in mind while choosing blinds is child safety. “People used to not really understand how much of a safety hazard corded blinds are. Kids can get entangled in them,” Albrecht says. “The little box at the end of the strings also are a choking hazard for kids, too. So the cordless option is great.”

Shades

When shopping for shades, consider the different kinds — honeycomb, Roman and roller shades. Honeycomb shades are one of the most commonly used treatments, and they can be sheer, light-filtering, semiopaque or room-darkening. The latter is great for sound sleep in bedrooms.

Neutral colors, such as white and beige, are versatile picks because they will match even if you repaint a room. But don’t rule out bright hues. Brightly colored roller shades, such as reds, yellows, blues and florals are used as accents in sunrooms, porches and additions, Puff says.

Since there are so many treatment options and combos, he recommends talking to a professional and telling them what you are trying to achieve. No matter what your goal is, window treatments can make your house seem more welcoming. “On the houses that don’t have any treatments, they kind of feel cold,” Puff says. “They can warm it up metaphorically,” Albrecht adds.