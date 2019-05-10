Rescue Squad

A dog hit by a car. A bird abandoned in a basement. A horse sent to slaughter. These animals were cast out in the face of trauma. But kindhearted people stepped in to give them a second chance at life.

× Expand Tylar Sutton

Phil & Sue Travaglianti

by Sharon Best, photo by Tylar Sutton

Growing up, Sue Travaglianti made a pet cemetery in her backyard where she interred both family pets and deceased squirrels and birds she found in her neighborhood. Later, while working at a nursing home, she stayed with residents who were dying but had no family to be with them.

“I just don’t think anybody should ever die alone,” says the 53-year-old Barberton resident.

That compassion has led her to adopt three elderly rescue dogs. Her most recent, a pug named Phil, was surrendered to Akron Rescue Team in June 2018 by a family that had been evicted due to heroin addiction. It was clear the overweight Phil had been neglected from his grossly overgrown toenails and stench.

“This little guy is in a tough situation, and he needs to come to my house because I can love him,” Travaglianti recalls of her first thought upon seeing his photo on the team’s Facebook page.

Phil easily fit in with his stepfamily, which includes two rescue cats, a 9-year-old beagle-Heeler mix named Poppy, and Nada, another elderly pug.

“They all curl up on the couch together,” Travaglianti says. “He just fit in right away.”

Much of their bonding time occurs when she feeds Phil by hand three times a day. Like most pugs, Phil has respiratory difficulties and can’t eat from a bowl. So Travaglianti boils chicken, mixes it with soft pet food and patiently gives him one bite at a time.

Deaf and arthritic, Phil’s mobility is limited, but he takes cues from his stepsisters and communicates with his eyes.

“He gives you that look, and you just know he appreciates everything you’re doing for him,” she says. “We’re not supposed to have favorites, but he just has something about him.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Matt Arnold × 2 of 3 Expand Matt Arnold × 3 of 3 Expand Matt Arnold Prev Next

Bukki & Connie Zucal

by Sharon Best, photos by Matt Arnold

Bukki was left behind. Several days after the owners of an East Canton home moved out, a real estate agent went inside to prep it for sale and discovered a frantic 30-year-old cockatoo. Bird Nerds Rescue was called, and volunteers brought the bird out of the filth-covered basement that had no food or water in sight.

It took months for Bukki to trust her saviors and regain regular eating habits. Her chest feathers have never grown back, most likely plucked out from the anxiety of being abandoned.

More than a year after Bukki was rescued, Connie Zucal’s daughter found her photo online. Zucal’s husband has a macaw, but Zucal’s African grey parrot had died. Her daughter and husband were determined to find another bird to bond with Zucal in their Dover home.

Bukki was the one.

“Birds pick you,” Zucal says. “At first, she only wanted me; she didn’t want my husband. She’s very possessive of me.”

Three years after the adoption, Bukki is happy — and talkative. She says “hello” to everyone who comes in the door, “see you in the morning” when Zucal heads up to bed, “Go Red” when the Ohio State Buckeyes are on TV and “Bukki go bye-bye” when she craves an outing.

“Bukki goes everywhere with me,” Zucal says. “She has her own perch in the backseat of my car; we take her to ballgames. She sits on my shoulder, and I’ll take her for walks.”

She also loves affection, whether it’s snuggling in Zucal’s lap “like a dog” or reaching out for contact at night.

“She’ll put her claw through the cage, I’ll put my fingers out,” Zucal says. “She holds my finger while we watch a movie.”

× 1 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold × 2 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold × 3 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold × 4 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold × 5 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold Prev Next

Chubbs & Jill Kirsch

by Megan Smith, photos by Matt Arnold

Most would back away if a big, fat-faced feral cat crossed their path. But Jill Kirsch went toward the cat she spotted in North Canton and lovingly nicknamed him “Chubbs.”

“I was just like, One day, I’m going to be able to pick you up and squeeze those big fat cheeks!” recalls Kirsch, who owns the rescue Cripple Creek Ferals and Friends.

For at least seven years, the domestic shorthair lived in a cat colony in the woods. Kirsch trapped, neutered and returned the strays — a practice her rescue employs and that’s advocated by the Humane Society of the U.S. to stabilize feral cat populations. But Chubbs eluded her. Then the city of North Canton declared that shelters and feeding stations for feral cats had to go, and Chubbs disappeared.

Kirsch used social media to find him and took him home in May 2018. Kirsch occasionally takes home cats she rescues and keeps them or adopts them out.

Today, “Chubbabubba,” one of his many nicknames, lounges around Kirsch’s Hartville home and cares for her two rescue kittens as a parent would.

“He grooms them nonstop,” says Kirsch. “He watches over them and sleeps with them. He wraps his paws around them.”

Kirsch has a soft spot for ferals and has neutered and released more than 1,200 ferals since she started Cripple Creek in 2011.

While some may have seen Chubbs as a nuisance, Kirsch’s care brought out his loving side. Now he follows her around like a guard cat and hops onto her bed to snuggle.

“He’d look at me, and that was about it,” she says. “He is exactly where he was supposed to be.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 2 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Emmitt & Jeannette Hebing

by McKenna Corson, photos by Tylar Sutton

Emmitt, a cane corso bull terrier mix, grins wide in his sparkly pink harness. The only clue the 3-year-old went through some hard times is a missing front left leg.

When Emmitt was 6 months old, a car hit him, fracturing his front legs. The stray never received medical attention until he was rescued from a northwestern Ohio shelter by Buckeye’s Missions and Sanctuary in May 2017. A surgeon had to amputate Emmitt’s leg. Despite the pain, Emmitt remained loving and received care while waiting to be adopted.

Jeannette Hebing saw Emmitt online while searching for dogs in 2018, and photos of him dressed as a police officer and sunbathing in a pumpkin patch immediately caught her eye.

“This guy’s a character!” she recalls thinking.

She visited him at Buckeye’s and knew she needed him. Her landlord, however, charged a $1,000 one-time fee for pets, which took her six months of cutting costs to save. She brought him to her Peninsula home this January.

“I love him. He’s my child, and I’m going to do everything I can,” she says.

When he’s not frolicking in the backyard, Emmitt likes to relax on the king-sized bed Hebing bought and moved closer to the floor so he could get up easier.

“If we’re cooking dinner, he’ll come sit by our feet,” Hebing says. “He doesn’t expect anything. He just likes to be with us.”

× 1 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold × 2 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold × 3 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold × 4 of 5 Expand Matt Arnold × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Spirit & Michele Bolinger

by Kelly Petryszyn, photos by Matt Arnold

The whole country saw Barbaro go down.

The Triple Crown front-runner shattered his right hind leg during the Preakness Stakes broadcast in 2006. After the headlines faded, the image continued to haunt Michele Bolinger and still makes her tear up.

She researched what happens to retired racehorses and was startled by the facts: About 150,000 American horses are slaughtered across our borders, and their meat, often tainted by racing drugs, is sent to other countries as food. The horrific discovery gave her clarity she had been searching for. The then-40-year-old was sitting on an inheritance and waiting for a meaningful way to use it: This was it.