Resurfacing: [ Wallpaper ]

The wallpaper fatigue that followed the ‘80s and ’90s is over. Now there’s fresh interest in the exciting prints and patterns that have taken its place, says Karen Starr, Hazel Tree Design Studio co-owner and lead interior designer. Her new book, “If This Wallpaper Could Talk” ($49.95), out Oct. 12, peels back this excitement with a look at Akron’s most interesting wallpapers from past to present and how people are using them now.

“We don’t see a lot of people installing it everywhere unless it is used as a textural background to set the scene for the rest of the room,” Starr says.

Her book contains glossy photos, stories of the people who love wallpaper and chapters on local landmarks such as Hower House and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens. It highlights unusual installations like on stair risers in a scuff-resistant commercial-grade geometric pattern and wrapping a bathroom-alcove ceiling in a rose-gold metallic floral print. “I love wallpaper on a ceiling,” she says. “It’s the most difficult thing to install, but it’s certainly one of the most impactful.”

Advances in materials have made wallcoverings more appealing and hassle free with dry strippable wallpaper and removable wallpaper that can be replaced on a whim.

“If you get sick of it,” Starr says, “it’s a lot easier to change it out.”