Root Doctor

Trees bring crisp beauty and cool shade to our yards, but they can become hazardous if they aren’t cared for properly. “When a tree is under stress, insects and disease can become a problem,” says Scott Heim, a district manager with Davey Tree’s Akron branch. Once that happens, branches or the entire tree can fall and cause damage. Heim provides tips on how to care for trees and what to do if they become a safety issue.

Growth Spurt

A healthy tree has a strong, sturdy trunk and thick branches full of healthy leaves and new growth. Anything outside of that might mean there’s an issue.

It could be a small problem, like too little or too much water, but it might be more serious. Mushrooms or fungal conks on the base or trunk of the tree could indicate decay, while wilting branches or discolored leaves could be a sign of oak wilt, a fungal disease.

It can be difficult to diagnose, so Heim recommends calling an expert. “Anything that looks out of the ordinary would be a good time to have a certified arborist take a look at what’s going on,” he says.

Timber Time

If a major issue is found in a small tree, it’s likely time to cut it down. Before you remove it, thoroughly wet the surrounding soil. The next day, dig out the tree’s roots, which likely extend as far as the branches. After you’re finished, you can cut up the tree and use it as firewood or dispose of it based on your city’s guidelines.

Those who don’t have experience or have a big tree with a problem should err on the side of caution. “It’s dangerous work,” Heim says. “My advice is to call an arborist that does this as a profession.”

Branch Out

Dead branches and discolored leaves don’t always mean a tree has to be removed. These things can also be a sign of a tree in need of pruning, which is trimming back dead, diseased, overgrown or dangerous branches. An arborist can diagnose your tree’s issue to be certain, but if it’s a minor issue, pruning is a nice solution that’s good for trees, too.

“It’s better off for the health of the tree,” Heim says. This practice thins the canopy of the tree and can help wind and light better reach leaves, improve flower or fruit production and more.

You’ll want to prune your tree every four to five years, and depending on the size of the tree and your skill level, you can use sheers, loppers or handsaws. The method varies depending on the tool, but make sure to avoid ripping the bark. Try to leave a clean cut for proper healing. Heim says if a tree needs to be climbed or it’s in a hazardous area, like near power lines, you should call a professional.

To keep your trees thriving, regularly monitor them. Heim says this can be as easy as making sure your tree is watered, fertilized and pruned as needed. “Good cultural practices will help the tree stay healthier and keep it out of that stress,” he says.

When Stumped Here are a few problems in trees that you should get checked by a certified arborist.

Deadwood: Branches or other parts of the tree are dead

Root Rot: Mushrooms or fungal conks growing around the base or trunk of the tree

Decay: Dead limbs or cracks and holes in the trunk

Dieback: Gradual death of twigs and branches in the tree canopy that generally starts at the tips and progresses on