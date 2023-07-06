Rural Farmhouse-style Home

× 1 of 6 Expand photo by Cliff Franks, Buckeye Drone Photography × 2 of 6 Expand photo by Cliff Franks, Buckeye Drone Photography × 3 of 6 Expand photo by Cliff Franks, Buckeye Drone Photography × 4 of 6 Expand photo by Cliff Franks, Buckeye Drone Photography × 5 of 6 Expand photo by Cliff Franks, Buckeye Drone Photography × 6 of 6 Expand photo by Cliff Franks, Buckeye Drone Photography Prev Next

When Andrea Kumse and her husband, Kevin, were planning what they wanted in their new Atwater home, it all started with the kitchen.

Andrea loves cooking and wanted to be able to spend time with family while doing it whether she was hosting or just sharing a quiet night in with Kevin and their infant daughter.

“That’s where we spend most of our evenings,” she says. “I definitely think the kitchen is the heart of the home.”

Although the couple had built their previous Rootstown home through North Canton-based PH Design and Construction, this time they actively collaborated with the PH Design team during the planning process. That helped them achieve the farmhouse style they envisioned in their home that has Craftsman accents.

“I kind of wanted that look in the house that felt … a little bit more rustic but also clean,” Andrea says.

The Kumses got the cozy hangout spot they wanted for their family with farmhouse features designed just for them. Andrea describes the kitchen’s highlights.