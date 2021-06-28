× 1 of 4 Expand photo by Jess Ennis × 2 of 4 Expand photo by Jess Ennis × 3 of 4 Expand photo by Jess Ennis × 4 of 4 Expand photo by Jess Ennis Prev Next

Anyone who’s endured a dreary Greater Akron winter may dismiss a residential solar power system as an investment reserved for more sun-soaked climes. But Jess Ennis, founder and president of Sun Lion Energy in Hudson, says a system tailored to meet your energy needs can yield substantial savings for you, as well as environmental benefits.

“Instead of importing electricity that’s generated from burning fossil fuels and emitting CO2 and various other toxins into the atmosphere, you’re producing your own electricity directly from sunlight,” he says.

You’ll want to act fast if solar power interests you. While Ennis estimates the average residential solar power system costs between $10,000 and $30,000, a federal tax credit helps defray the cost, but it’s shrinking soon. This is the last year to take advantage of the maximum 30-percent tax credit — it drops to 26 percent in 2020 and continues decreasing thereafter.

An average system consists of 20 3-by-5-foot solar panels installed on roof-mounted rails, an inverter that converts the direct current generated by the panels to the alternating current most homes use, a generation meter and the accompanying wiring.

A good deal of space is needed to accommodate the system. Ennis says approximately 300 square feet of unshaded roof is needed to fit 20 solar panels, though a ground system could work, too. Keep in mind that shade is an obstacle, so put the panels in a sun-drenched spot. Also some municipalities dictate where panels can be installed — on the back of the home, for example. Ennis assures that the silicon-and-tempered-glass panels are designed to blend into the roofs of most houses with a black or deep blue color.

“Certainly, it’s a matter of taste,” he says. “But I think most often, people like the look of them and want to show them off.”

Since the system doesn't always generate enough electricity to meet a household’s entire needs, it's connected to the electrical grid and the homeowner has a supplemental account with a local electric company.

There are times, however, when the solar system provides more than a household requires, mainly in the sunny summer. Ennis explains that in Ohio, that surplus is sent to the electrical grid and monitored by a meter, resulting in a credit on your electrical bill that may be enough to cancel out any balance owed to the utility company — and that’s the goal.

“If you have enough rooftop space to host a system that’s big enough, by the end of the year, you can net out your electricity costs,” he says.