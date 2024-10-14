The Best Wall Color Choices For Creating a Peaceful Atmosphere

Advertisement

× Expand Jeroen Van Pelt, Unsplash

The color choices we make in our home have a significant effect on how we feel when we are in the space. Our painted walls set the tone of our home and affect how calm and relaxed we feel there.

The hustle and bustle of fast-paced modern life and the stresses of the workplace take their toll, so creating a peaceful atmosphere to return to is a great escape!

Today we’ll talk you through the best wall colors to achieve a serene at-home haven of your own.

The Importance of Wall Color Choices

Whether we are aware of it or not, color psychology is deeply ingrained – and it’s always at play on a subconscious level. Almost 90% of all first impressions are color-based and so, unsurprisingly, color plays an important role in our living spaces.

A Basic Rule of Thumb

Bold colors such as red or orange energize us and pump us up, making it ideal for painting a gym for example, but if we want a space to relax in, then we have to tone it right the way down…

A chill-out zone needs calming colors that reduce our stress and bring peace of mind. For that, we need to look to the opposite end of the spectrum – let’s explore our options.

Tranquil Blue Hues

Blues are a go-to hue for a peaceful ambiance, with 35% of us linking the color blue psychologically to the feeling of relief.

Perhaps it’s because it reminds us of a clear blue sky, or the depths of the ocean. Whatever the reason behind it, blue brings us a sense of calm and makes a space look fresh and open.

Soft Blue Serenity

Soft shades of blue, such as sky blues and misty-grays, calm the mind in an instant, reducing your tension. They're perfect for bedrooms to wind down at the end of a day and make living spaces serene.

They also work well in bathrooms, as we associate them with water, making them a great backdrop for a relaxing bubble bath.

Deep & Cozy

Deeper shades of blue bring a cozier vibe and are an ideal choice if you fancy a bolder splash of color. Navy and slate-hued blues are a richer choice and work well in studies and offices, as well as bathrooms.

A deep blue is great for creating an intimate atmosphere for a reading nook to retreat to!

Naturally Calming Greens

Just as we associate blue with things we find in nature, green is another great choice that puts us psychologically at ease. It reminds us of life and renewal. Pale natural shades are refreshing as well as relaxing, and warmer, earthier tones encourage us to decompress.

Soft Placid Greens

For a calm space that doesn’t drain all of your energy, pale greens are perfect – they help you bring the outside in, relaxing and rejuvenating your mind. Minty greens and sage tones pair with woodwork in a living space and are well-complemented by houseplants. They work well in dining spaces, communal areas, and offices.

Warmer Greens

Moss and olive, while darker, are in fact warmer shades; these earthy tones ground us and put us at ease. Their deeper tone reminds us of the earth and gives off an enveloping vibe, making a space seem cozier. While richer, they don’t distract the mind.

Mastering Neutrality

There is something to be said for minimalism in creating a chaos-free zone. Typically, we think of it in terms of physical objects, but it extends beyond clutter.

Subtle color choices are often the best when it comes to painting a peaceful backdrop to relax in. Mastering neutral tones in your home instantly calms the surroundings, and it needn't be boring when it’s done thoughtfully!

Elegant Grays Or A Gentle Greige

Pale grey tones are subtle yet sophisticated and they work well in both modern and traditional homes, because they feel timeless.

Beige can be quite drab, but mixing in those grayer shades can provide a placid greige backdrop for you to accessorize with colorful trinkets and artwork without the bolder choices taking over and cluttering the mind.

Peachy Whites & Ivories

White is often misunderstood – for many, it is considered clinical, but the right shade can have an entirely different reception!

Brighter whites can make an environment seem stark, and while considered neutral, they are actually tiring rather than relaxing, because you are essentially processing the full spectrum of colors.

But, if you pick a shade with the right undertones – such as a peachy tinge – you instantly create a warm-fuzzy vibe, perfect for relaxing in.

Combining Colors Harmonically

If you don’t fancy block colors but still want to retain that relaxing vibe, then here are a few tips for combining colors without disturbing your home's peaceful flow!

Balancing Harmony with Complementary Colors

Color combinations need to be chosen from a cohesive palette if you want to keep a space serene. Soft blues can be paired with greys without clashing and creating chaos. Greens work well with soft browns and warm earthy beiges.

Why Not Try An Accent Wall?

An accent wall can bring a touch of color into a neutrally decorated space. You can pick a slightly bolder hue of the base tone without detracting from the calmness you have created.

This could be a block-colored wall, column, or alcove; a pattern can also work, so long as it isn’t busy. Something like a central mandala in a cool, minty green or pale misty blue can add interest to a white-washed space and keep things serene.

There are endless ideas to be found online that can bring you inspiration—but don’t forget that your browsing history can impact the search results you get given.

If you are making a change in your home, then using Surfshark VPN can help you access global design trends without limitations.

Conclusion

With the right color choices, you can paint yourself a peaceful backdrop to relax in. Creating a relaxing atmosphere in your home is about setting the mood.

With today's suggestions, hopefully, you will have a better idea of how to introduce a little calm to your living spaces!

Whether it's calming blues, refreshing greens or those neutral shades, your want to lean toward serenity is a lick of paint away.