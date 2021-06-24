× Expand photo by Provia

Thinking about replacing your windows?

Take these expert tips into consideration.

Why: The main benefit to replacing your windows is energy efficiency and possibly lower utility bills. “There’s a lot of chance for air to escape a poorly installed window,” says Ann Miller, the marketing coordinator at Miller Custom Exteriors.

Longevity: The quality of your windows and how much you care for them factor into when you need new ones. “50-year-old windows can be OK,” Miller says. “Maybe they were reglazed. That’s where you put new glass in.” Other times, windows need replacing after 20 years. Unsure on how to assess the quality? Consult an expert.

Amount: Window replacement can happen one at a time or all at once, but the latter is often more affordable. “The best way is to do as many as you can, as your budget will allow, at one time,” Miller says.

Type: New windows, especially double-hung windows, tend to be easier to clean. Triple-pane windows offer less chance of air escaping, more sound insulation and more energy efficiency, but they are often costlier than double-pane, Miller says. Krypton and argon gas are the main components in double- and triple-pane windows. Krypton gas is denser and insulates better but is the most expensive, she says, adding that a good compromise is triple pane with argon gas. Despite what you choose, who you hire is crucial. “The window itself is not as important as the installation,” Miller says. “The best question to ask a window contractor is: Who will be installing my windows? We have finish carpenters with 30-plus years of carpentry experience as crew leaders. Other companies may use inexperienced labor or subcontract crews. If they can’t answer that question, it doesn’t matter how technically superior the window might be.”

Season: Windows can be replaced year-round, but fall and winter are great options to reap the rewards of energy efficiency, Miller says. Teams are experienced with different weather, so don’t worry about having a snowdrift pile up in your home if you choose winter installation. “[Our crew] will make sure to time things exactly,” she says. “A small window is very quick, maybe a couple minutes.”