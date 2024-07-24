This Old Chair

× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Ava Parker × 2 of 2 Expand photo by Ava Parker Prev Next

Most of us have a beloved chair that is indisputably ours. It’s always there to envelop us in comfort after a long day. All that love amounts to a lot of use — and tattered, worn upholstery. Give your favorite seat a second life by reupholstering it, like Western Reserve Designer Fabrics owner Ann Ewart did with this antique wing chair displayed in her Tallmadge showroom. She breaks down how to save a chair.

To or to not reupholster? Heirlooms with sentimental value, unusual finds and high-end furnishings in good condition are worth hiring an upholsterer to do repairs that often take several weeks. “You can’t replace expensive furniture today that you bought 20 years ago — it’s going to cost twice as much,” Ewart says. “It’s going to be less expensive to reupholster.” Cheaply made pieces, however, don't warrant the effort.

What if it’s not in great shape?

A good upholsterer should be able to repair frames, replace filling and cushions, refinish exposed wood and modify the style, say, by changing the arm shape. Ewart’s chair, salvaged for its captivating lines, exemplifies the magic an expert can work. “We stripped it down to bare bones,” she says. “We had to brace it and reinforce it in places.”

Which fabric to pick?

Primary considerations are budget, color scheme and other fabrics and finishes in the room where the chair sits. Ewart’s chair sports an Osborne & Little floral in a linen-cotton blend with the same peacock blue on the showroom’s accent wall and rug. The piece’s period and style also should be taken into account. “If you go against the style of the chair too much, it can look ridiculous,” she says. You don’t have to completely replicate its initial design; just slightly tweak it. “The fabric I chose has a bit of a traditional aspect to it — it’s not super modern,” Ewart says. “But the scale and the color[s] make it more updated.”