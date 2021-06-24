With The Grain

Hardwood floors continue to dominate, and the demand for them is only growing.

“We’re finding that wood floors become more desirable every year,” says Jim Leslie, owner and president of Williams Hardwood Flooring in Akron. Aside from being trendy, he makes a case for why you should contemplate hardwood floors when renovating, buying or building a home: “It’s the only floor that actually adds value to appraisal.”

A big reason for that is hardwood floors are easier and more sustainable to update. If the floors are lightly used and three-quarters of an inch thick, they can be sanded and refinished five times without having to replace the whole floor. They are also sought after for being low maintenance and adding natural beauty to a home. “It’s what people want. They want the easy care,” Leslie says. “They want the look.”

He offers a few tips on what to take into account when adding a new hardwood floor.

Core Needs

There are many types of wood you can pick for floors — in a descending level of hardness: hickory, maple, ash, oak, walnut and cherry. Oak is the most popular. Before you get to the fun decorative part, think about wear and how active your family is in the space the floor would go. If you have a large pet, consider a harder floor with more durability, like hickory.

When shopping, Leslie cautions to be aware of what you're getting. Most solid floors are thick. Most engineered wood floors can be finished a limited number of times or sometimes not at all. “They’re like throwaway floors,” he says.

Set the Tone

After you’ve gauged what you need, it’s time to factor in design. The type of wood you pick affects what kind of stain you may choose. Woods like oak and hickory are lighter in color, so they can easily take any shade of stain. Darker stains could appear blotchy on maple.

Think about what room you are installing the hardwood floor in and what mood you’re after. Gray floors are popular now, especially in contemporary houses, Leslie says. Family rooms tend to be on the casual side, so you could pull off an eclectic floor with a color variation. But for a formal dining room, Leslie recommends timeless medium to dark brown shades. And whether you want the floor to match the furniture or create a contrast depends on what look you are going for. “We have customers saying, We wanna get it close to the color of the cabinets, and other people say, I wanna do lighter or darker,” Leslie says.

Finishing Touches

To protect the stain, choose a finish. There are different kinds of finishes to pick from, including oil-based polyurethane, which soaks into raw wood and has an amber hue and water-based polyurethane, which dries quicker and clear. Leslie recommends Bona Traffic HD, a water-based polyurethane surface finish. Finishes also come in various levels of sheen — matte, satin, semigloss and gloss. Leslie says matte and satin are trendy but also practical since they better hold up against highly traveled spots than gloss and semigloss. “I tell people that gloss finishes, although they’re beautiful when they’re done, they’ll show a traffic pattern much faster than a satin or a matte finish will,” Leslie says.

After everything is picked out, enlist professionals to install it, which could take anywhere from a few days to a week depending on what room it’s going in and if you select prefinished floors or have experts finish raw wood on-site.

From types of wood to stains to finishes, there are many ways to customize your floor to fit your taste and add value to your home both in the future and now.

“They’re beautiful and desirable to have,” Leslie says. “I tell people, You should love your floor.”

Stay Polished: Make your hardwood floor last a lifetime with proper care.

Quick Wash: Leslie recommends mopping with combinations of half-strength liquid Spic and Span and water, a half cup of white vinegar and a half a gallon of water or Bona hardwood floor cleaner. Depending on activity levels, kitchens can be wiped every few days and dining rooms and living rooms each week or every two weeks.