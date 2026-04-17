All In One: A Home with An Indoor Pool & Private Courtyard in Hudson

A real estate agent reached out to William Gotts and Melissa Monaco about a Hudson house with an indoor pool and tennis court. They brushed it off a few times but eventually looked at the house — and fell in love with it. As president of W.C. Gotts design-build firm, Gotts originally saw it as a property to renovate and sell. But Monaco’s family convinced the couple to make it their own.

“This is a pretty special property in Hudson,” Monaco says. “There’s a lot of details that — to me — are really important to a family.”

They bought the 8,000-square-foot colonial in 2024, renovated the interior for six months, moved in with their two boys and then renovated the exterior and nearly 2-acre yard for about another year. But when they came across another storied Hudson home, built in the style of Stan Hywet Hall, Gotts got the bug to restart the design process again. They bought it.

“It is an addiction,” Gotts says.

Now, their colonial is on the market. Renovating it to fit their family was a labor of love. They removed walls to open the closed floor plan on the main floor and join the hearth room and kitchen, creating unobstructed sight lines to double sliding glass doors facing the indoor pool. They also added three black-paned kitchen windows overlooking the glass-enclosed solarium, plus sliding glass doors on either side of a steel fireplace in the hearth room, showcasing the newly built courtyard.

While they redid much of the main gathering space, the couple didn’t touch the stunning tongue-and-groove geometric post-and-beam ceiling with a central square skylight focal point over top of their large gray U-shaped sofa.

“We liked it warm. We liked the brown earth tone,” Gotts says. “We’ll sit on this couch, and you look up at the stars.”

The red brick wall behind the sofa stayed — but doors were replaced with an inset bar featuring a dark leathered marble swirled full-height backsplash, gray cabinets and a beverage cooler.

“It does tie together the colors and, to me, the different textures that are in this space,” Monaco says. That includes the new red oak floors added throughout the first floor.

A red brick fireplace remains a focal point in the kitchen, but the element that influenced other choices, including a matching range, was the unique black ice chest-style Big Chill refrigerator with gold hardware. Those elements pop amongst neutral Amish walnut cabinets and marble countertops. Off to the side, the scullery features custom gray Amish cabinets, a replica farmhouse sink with a gold wall-mount spray faucet and a custom coffee station. A scullery window overlooks the glass solarium, featuring new heated large-format hexagon tile floors and backyard views.

“The kids are playing on the sport court,” Gotts says. “With our coffee, we watch them play.”

They reworked the tennis court, so the kids could play full-court basketball, pickleball, soccer, lacrosse and more.

The sloped yard was regraded to make room for a private courtyard with a 7-foot retaining wall, 7-foot-wide linear fireplace, grilling station, bluestone patio, fire pit and hot tub. A 12-foot glass garage door joins the area with the 2,000-square-foot indoor heated saltwater pool pavilion — featuring an existing exposed post-and-beam, tongue-and-groove warm wood ceiling.

“It’s like country club living,” Gotts says.

Several more spaces complete the main floor, including a half-bathroom and a guest suite with a bathroom. The masculine den, where Gotts works, features rustic accents such as a Texas longhorn over a red brick fireplace, a cowhide rug and a brown leather couch in the two-toned gray space.

“We wanted something dark and rich, creating that cave-like feel. It goes really well with the brick,” he says. “Then we brought in some of the leather tones.”

Monaco showcases feminine flair in the lady lounge, with a commanding custom white Venetian plaster fireplace, twin bejeweled tufted gray sofas, an oversized, gold-framed mirror and a crystal chandelier hanging from the coffered ceiling. Monaco chose this fixture and several others, including the double-ringed crystal piece crowning the dining table.

“Warmth and a little bit of elegance — I like to bring that in,” Monaco says. “Lighting is a great way to set that mood.”

Gotts picked twin 4-foot layered circular black chandeliers, adding drama to the owner’s suite. Featuring 18-foot cathedral ceilings with coffered details and herringbone hardwood floors, the suite is painted in airy Sherwin-Williams Accessible Beige. The couple swapped out a carved fireplace for a light cultured stone one.

“The vibe in this room, the intention, to me, is to be very soothing,” Monaco says.

In place of a jacuzzi tub, a new wet room is complete with large-format porcelain swirled wall tiles, rain and other shower heads, a freestanding concrete tub, skylights and slightly sloped heated floors that flow into an 8-foot linear drain. They added 60-inch Carrara marble his-and-hers vanities and moldings, which match the bedroom. A sizable walk-in closet finishes the suite.

There are two more bedrooms and two more bathrooms on the second floor, a laundry room and another bedroom that's used as Monaco’s office for her Monaco Method coaching business. The third floor offers a lounge, where their boys, Ben, 12, and Chase, 10, practice guitar and have friends over to play video games.

The couple transformed the unfinished basement into a functional space with large-format chevron luxury vinyl tile flooring. There’s a fitness room featuring an infrared sauna, a bathroom, a large mudroom and a laundry room with a second refrigerator and a dog wash with striking blue large-format swirled porcelain tile for their papillon, Diego.

It all fits their family perfectly. They are looking forward to passing that on in the lovely Main Street setting that Hudson offers.

“This has been and will be, for another family, a love letter to family,” Monaco says. “It really is, to me, a haven. That’s something that I’ve loved about being here — the warmth, the memories and the fun.”

CLOSER LOOK: Mudroom

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With 10- and 12-year-old boys heavily involved in sports like lacrosse, baseball and soccer, the mudroom on the ground floor of William Gotts and Melissa Monaco’s Hudson home is a drop zone. A wine cellar is now an 8-foot shoe closet. Lining the walls are country club-style lockers with a mesh metal face and maple trim, as well as maple benches. Family members can enter from the attached garage and put gear away in minutes.

“Our guys handmade all of this. The expanded metal gives a little bit of character, a little bit of texture, but it’s also functional. If there’s something that’s wet in there, it gives it a chance to dry,” says Gotts, the president of design-build firm W.C. Gotts. “You have all the space. Why not make this amazing mudroom?”

FOR SALE $2,450,000 / https://hudsonohioluxuryhome.com/ (as of March 6, 2026)