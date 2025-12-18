Home Sweet Home: : Perry Clark’s Life at Akron’s Renovated Mayflower Manor

Perry Clark never had a home of his own. He couch surfed for most of his life — but always knew Akron was home.

Eight years ago, everything changed — Clark applied and was approved for residence in the Mayflower Manor, a HUD Section 8 and LIHTC community. Rent is income based, and housing is accessible for people who are 62 and older or are legally disabled. In 2023, the Mayflower completed an over $20 million renovation, adding new cabinets, kitchens, bathrooms, air conditioning, heating, flooring and updated fixtures.

It means everything that Clark has his own apartment. “I feel amazing because I always wanted it,” the 54-year-old says.

What’s the best part of living in the Mayflower?

Perry Clark: There are very nice people in here, and management is good with me. They did a nice job fixing it up, and you’re down here where almost everything in the city happens.

What’s your favorite part of your apartment?

PC: My living room is comfortable, that’s where I like to be. I like to sit and watch sitcoms on my TV and play games on my phone, like Donkey Kong or Pac-Man. … I have pictures on the wall, a couple of ornaments, some candleholders, clocks, a flower.

What does a normal day in your life look like?

PC: I eat breakfast and try to exercise … and then talk with my friends. I like to bench press and ride the bike. I do a lot of exercise. I’m really trying to put together a routine. I watch music videos — it gives me motivation. Sometimes we shoot pool.

Is there anything nearby that you like to walk to?

PC: Lock 3 is the place where they have concerts and events. I just went down to the Eagles tribute band. There’s a trail where you can walk, and I walk it maybe three times a week.

How has living in downtown Akron helped change your lifestyle?

PC: It helps keep me active. You know there’s always something to do. Like on the weekends, there are baseball games. When there’s events in downtown, I always like to go. I can’t miss it cause it’s right outside the door of the Mayflower.

What do you think of the Mayflower’s renovations?

PC: It’s very nice. They did the whole building, all the apartments, and we got new microwaves, new carpets, there are a lot of new things. I like the gym. I like the microwave, stove, refrigerator, the floor and the nice air conditioning.

What does it mean to you to be able to live in the Mayflower?

PC: That I have somewhere to stay. I don’t have to worry about anybody else’s rules and regulations. I got my own spot. I can do what I want here.

MAYFLOWER MANOR

Living Spaces: Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available for rent // Amenities: Newly renovated rec room, common area, library with reading spots, computer room, TV room, large gaming area, tables for social activities, controlled entry, 24-hour security, wheelchair accessibility, high-speed internet, 24-hour maintenance and more

263 S. Main St., Akron, 330-762-7518, mayflowermanorapartments.com