Luxurious Experience: Inside SMITHS CURATED

As its name suggests, every aspect of SMITHS CURATED — a furnishings and decor showroom with a boutique storefront — is handpicked.

“I wanted it to be experiential inside. When you walk in, you smell the aroma of candles. You hear the specific music. It creates more of an experience. We invite both clients and the general public to come and experience it and be inspired,” says Laura Yeager Smith, owner and creative director of SMITHS CURATED and principal designer at Laura Yeager Smith Home & Design studio. Both locations are on the same Hudson campus.

Opened in 2022, SMITHS CURATED's building was custom designed and matches Yeager Smith’s refined aesthetic with a two-story vaulted ceiling with wire-brushed pine beams in a custom stain, a trendy mezzanine accessed by stairs featuring a black striped sisal runner, a stylish terrace with a woven pendant light and more. Inside, discover inspiration in curated vignettes, including those evoking Ralph Lauren — which showcases an American handcrafted camel leather track arm-style sofa with pewter nailhead accents and stained tapered block feet — and St. Helena, California — which features a blue stone-topped table with a rustic edge, a handmade antique lamp and an artsy couscous platter.

“Each vignette has its own identity,” Yeager Smith says. “My approach was to curate vignettes so that they were more shoppable. … It helps give you a visual of how to display it in your home.”

Personalize your home further with custom L Seven furnishings, including a caramel-and-cream boucle chair with a contrasting bourbon-colored leather welt, a sofa with white cushions flanking dark middle cushions and a 4-by-5-foot over-under ottoman in a woven herringbone oatmeal-hued indoor-outdoor fabric. Find curated artworks, including an original piece of calligraphy matted on white linen and a papery three-dimensional floral piece on brown felt in an oak shadow box. Accent your space with decor, like a Moso Bamboo Voluspa candle, colorful Polish crystal glassware and more.

Shop by appointment or during events, such as the Luxe Living Event Nov. 6 to 21 — featuring a 25 percent off sale and elevated gifts, along with seasonal finds. Customers have plenty of reasons for a return trip.

“Over the past 25 years, I’ve built relationships with different brands. Then every year I go on sourcing trips to find both one-of-a-kind, unique pieces and deepen our breadth of resources,” Yeager Smith says. “It’s an ever-changing scene in here.”

48 Clinton St., Hudson, 330-650-1949, laurayeagersmith.com