Serene Escape: A Backyard Oasis For Hosting and Relaxing

This Hudson backyard wasn’t always a secluded oasis. The original outdoor space, inherited from the previous homeowners, featured an elevated pressure-treated wooden deck and an uneven ground-level brick patio.

“The clients didn’t like their outdoor space, and they wanted a one-level entertaining space, a covered pavilion and a fireplace with a mounted TV,” says Suncrest Landscape Group Professional Landscape Architect Dan Van Voorhis, who designed — and whose company renovated — the backyard in fall 2023.

Suncrest replaced the original elevated deck with a Unilock Beacon Hill XL fossil-toned concrete paver patio, masonry steps with natural limestone step treads, a masonry fireplace, a masonry grill island, a pre-fabricated pavilion, lighting and finishing touches with landscaping. What resulted was a continuous, connected space that functions as a luxurious hideaway.

Providing Structure

Van Voorhis centered his entire design around the pre-fabricated and pre-stained Cascade pavilion from Berlin Gardens Structures in Millersburg. "Berlin Gardens builds an excellent quality product and offers a method of installation that we needed for this project. Trying to install this project in under two months and before Christmas was the goal. Thus, the one-day pavilion installation kept the overall project moving quickly," says Van Voorhis. The pavilion’s finished ceiling hides electrical wiring for lighting, fans and infrared heaters. Suncrest also had Berlin Gardens install a pre-stained, cantilevered pergola over the bar area to provide a sense of enclosure.

Gathering Space

Adding the custom masonry fireplace walled off one side of the pavilion space, while also providing a central focal point. Made with manufactured ProVia cultured stone, this new fireplace closely matches the fireplace built onto the back of the house in the ‘90s. In addition to the fireplace, a client requirement was re-using their existing Traeger Timberline XL wood pellet grill in the new design. Thus, Suncrest designed the grill and bar top island around that grill, providing an opening in the masonry block for the grill to roll in and out of place. "Combined together, these components add function to the perimeter of the enclosed pavilion space and also make for a welcome, cozy feeling," says Van Voorhis.

Layered Lights

High-voltage Carson lanterns from Hinkley Lighting provide a golden glow that shimmers and bounces off the bar’s black pearl granite countertops. Cafe-style string lighting above the dining area helps illuminate it. "The lighting on this project enhances the design and allows the space to shine," says Van Voorhis. Low-voltage cap lights, tucked under the limestone step treads and granite countertops, increase safety. Low-voltage pathway lights, along the patio's edge, and uplights on the house and surrounding plantings complete the lighting design.

Thoughtfully Planted

Prior to the start of the project, the clients wanted to save their recently planted serviceberry tree. "It's sentimental and meaningful to incorporate something from before into the new design," Van Voorhis says. Beneath the serviceberry tree is a large garden bed with boxwoods, spirea and annual impatiens for vibrant color. Other landscaping beds around the patio separate the patio from the house and bring in more natural elements. Finally, the existing arborvitae trees on the property line add privacy and provide a wonderful backdrop for this exciting project.