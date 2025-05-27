Tuscan Luxury: Aurora Backyard Transformed into a Modern Tuscan Escape

In Northeast Ohio, it’s a tall order to create an outdoor oasis that evokes an Italian villa. But Alair Homes project manager Tony Ponikvar dove into the challenge with gusto. Aurora homeowners envisioned entertaining in their backyard, which borders a golf course — but it contained little more than a small screened porch, a wooden deck and an expanse of grass.

The family’s Italian native matriarch wanted the space to remind her of her homeland.

Ponikvar helped the homeowners realize a nearly 5,000-square-foot alfresco escape that serves as an extension of their home — and delivers the quiet luxury of a five-star Tuscan resort with stucco walls, natural stone accents and high-end amenities.

“It’s meant to expand the inside of the house to the outside and connect the two spaces,” he notes.

Playful Pool

A custom 40-by-20-foot heated swimming pool is the focal point of the outdoor living space. The pool and a nearby hot tub are surrounded by limestone pavers for a serene, natural vibe. Curtain waterfalls and arched fountains add visual and sound effects while circulating the pool’s water.

“The homeowner’s big into tech,” Ponikvar says, so the fountains, a double-sided exterior gas fireplace, a lounge fire table and exterior lighting can all be controlled from an app or the home’s Amazon Alexa assistant. “The whole outside is basically a smart area.”

Creative Cucina

Though the outdoor kitchen is not heated or cooled, its enclosed design — with bifold glass doors that open to the outdoors — welcomes off-season use. “You fire the pizza oven up,” Ponikvar says, “and it’ll get that room warm!”

The unique pizza oven features glass mosaic tiles that change color under different lighting, and the convenience of dual-fuel operation — gas or wood, depending on the chef’s preference. Additional amenities include a built-in grill, two drawer-style refrigerators, an exterior-grade dishwasher and under-sink storage, all in low-maintenance stainless steel.

Custom-stained tongue-and-groove oak woodwork softens the hard surfaces of the space — and matches the two-story ceiling of the adjoining sunken square seating area, which includes a gas fire table. Lowering the elevation of that space allows for a clear sight line from the main house to the outdoors.

Gorgeous Pool House

A separate pool house offers year-round convenience. In the summer, a full indoor bathroom — featuring a no-step, glass-walled shower, ceramic floor tiles and a custom wood vanity — and outdoor shower keep bathers comfortable while containing messes. Plus, a stainless-steel mini-fridge, shelving and cabinets below a bar area ensure everything from sunscreen and towels to drinks and snacks are within reach. In the off-season, storage space discreetly hides pool supplies and furniture. The stucco and stone facade, accented by a black trellis roof, coordinates seamlessly with the home’s exterior.

Par for the Course

While much of the project’s design stemmed from the matriarch’s Italian heritage, one area highlights her husband’s favorite pastime: a private putting green. “He loves golf,” Ponikvar says, “[but] you’ll see the kids using it too.” The three-hole practice spot requires little maintenance, as it’s made of synthetic field turf in two sizes, emulating both a fairway and a green.

Light Landscaping

Ponikvar approached landscaping with a light touch to keep it low maintenance and harmonize with the surroundings.

Olive and lemon trees in planters add a dash of Mediterranean authenticity and can easily be moved indoors for Ohio winters. A stone wall features phantom hydrangeas with room to grow. Tidy rows of boxwood bushes frame the entire outdoor expanse, and Mexican blue stone rock beds balance the brilliant water features.

“Being reserved with the landscape helps it integrate nicely into the golf course,” he says. “It’s an accent more than a feature.”