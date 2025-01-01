Kingdom Come: Step Inside LeBron James’ Life at Akron’s Home Court Museum

LeBron James first toured the completed iteration of the world’s only museum dedicated to his life, LeBron James’ Home Court, at its November 2023 opening. When he entered the replica of his former Spring Hill Apartments home in Akron, the NBA legend exclaimed, This is exactly how my apartment looked!

“There was this moment where he stepped into his bedroom and sat on the bed and stared around at his high school trophies, his St. V jersey,” says Nick Lopez, creative director at LRMR Ventures and the LeBron James Family Foundation. “[It] was a very surreal feeling because Akron is what made him in this moment."

Today, you can sit on the same bed where James sat. Located inside House Three Thirty in Akron, Home Court lifts the velvet rope to take fans behind the scenes — allowing them to view never-before-seen artifacts from the superstar’s life in spaces re-created from his world.

“Everything in there is from him and his mom’s personal collection,” Lopez says. “We want everybody to be able to touch and feel and have access to those things. Very few items are behind glass."

Visitors can use a key to open the replica apartment door. They learn how James once wore his apartment key on a Nike shoestring around his neck, proud to finally have a stable home. His mother, Gloria, curated the re-creation of their subsidized housing unit. It includes an original TV, trophies and a St.Vincent-St. Mary High School practice jersey. There are even McDonald’s wrappers on a TV tray.

“He talks about walking up North Street to Market Street and stopping in at the McDonald’s on the corner,” Lopez says. “One of his first endorsement deal she had coming to the NBA was McDonald’s. These little touchpoints make his story relatable.”

Next, see St. Vincent-St.Mary lockers curated by the Fab 5 players — James, Romeo Travis, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton and Dru JoyceIII made up one of the best high school basketball teams in the country, earning one national championship and three state championship titles. Fourteen TVs play game footage, including from the team’s competitions at the Ohio State University and The University of Akron arenas —as well as a Fighting Irish Oak Hill Academy ESPN match, in which Carmelo Anthony faced James. The basketball hoop on display is original from the school.

After passing James’ original all-white 2003 NBA draft suit, peer into multiple locker room areas. They tell stories of each time James switched teams — and the four NBA championship titles he won, as well as his medal-winning Olympic runs. Spot fun pop culture references, such as a 3-1 Lead drum set from his infamous Halloween parties and a larger than life-size James Funko pop. Rare original sneakers tell their own stories, including a pair of pink and tiger print South Beast PE LeBron 20 Nike shoes, with writings including “The Kid from Akron,” “The Man in the Arena,” “Fab 5,” “Rat Pack” and “SFG” — which stands for his Strive for Greatness catchphrase.

Next enter a theater room, a reproduction of the theater in his Akron home, and a re-creation of his Akron office — complete with a gold-trimmed throne-style office chair and a King James name plated desk.

“You can come sit at his desk, and see and feel an ESPY, a BET Award,” Lopez says. “This is the most coveted photo moment.”

Finally, find a section highlighting James’ foundation. Started as a bikeathon, it’s since expanded into a school, housing and more. A bike James rode is on display.

Fans from all over the world leave stunned. “Their eyes light up,” says museum shift lead Dana Delaney. “Some people are in tears.”

Ticket proceeds support House Three Thirty’s job-training model, which employs 65 I Promise students, parents, educators and family members.

“He’s going to leave behind an incredible legacy in the game of basketball. But what he wants his legacy to be is what he’s done for the community here in Akron and his kids and families and his foundation,” Lopez says. “That’s what he wants to be remembered for."

Inside House Three Thirty, 532 W. Market St., Akron, housethreethirty.com.