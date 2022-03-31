Parting Shot: Nothing But Net

Cuyahoga Falls, 1930s

× Expand Photo courtesy of Summit Memory/Akron-Summit County Public Library / Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH

The Cuyahoga Falls High School girls basketball team has been playing hard on the court for decades. The 1935-36 team, pictured here, clawed its way to victory, claiming the championship that season. Since then, the team that now goes by the Black Tigers has maintained that ferocity and held the title of league champs a dozen times from 1979 to 1996. In the 2019-20 season, led by nine-year head coach Joe Nowak, the Tigers had a championship run with guard and forward Chelsea Huffman breaking the school’s record for all-time leading scorer with 1,334 points. Now that’s a slam dunk!