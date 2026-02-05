Becky and Nick's National Park Love Story

Dappled under the light shining through a partial solar eclipse, Becky Koler and Nick Williams stood in the Grand Canyon in October 2023. Facing Horseshoe Bend, Nick got down on one knee and asked the question that sealed their future in stone: Will you marry me?

Bonded through their shared physical therapy career field, Becky and Nick met on the Bumble dating app. They had their first date at Anatolia Cafe, a Cleveland Heights Turkish restaurant. Quickly, they knew their bond was something special. They spent hours getting to know one another.

“I feel very comfortable and happy, and I fused with this person in a way I hadn’t been with anybody else,” Becky says.

“We had fun talking to each other. We had long conversations. As I was driving, [we had] multiple hourlong conversations,” Nick says. “It made it really easy, so I didn’t have to search for things to talk about — it just came naturally.”

At their Aug. 8, 2025, Cuyahoga Valley National Park wedding, Becky walked down a green field aisle in a white dress featuring pink and green florals, holding white and light pink flowers. Filled with pale, pinkish blooms, greenery and wooden centerpieces, their Happy Days Lodge reception brought their love of the outdoors and hiking to their wedding. Each table was adorned with a different national park sign — the South Euclid residents have a goal to visit each one.

From the Bride

Park Place: I really enjoyed doing the photos out in the national park. That was probably the most fun for me, just being out in the woods and having that one-on-one time with him.

Hand Made: I put together all the centerpieces and arch pieces and the headpiece. … I really enjoyed making the centerpieces because I feel like they came out so pretty.

Tasty Meal: Everybody had compliments on the food we got [from LaVera]. We had salmon, chicken cordon bleu as our main courses.

Island Honeymoon: We chose Hawaii … because of the two national parks — Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, which is on the Big Island, and Haleakalā National Park, which is on Maui.

Picture Perfect: They caught a lot of really good moments and something really unique in the fact that they would do a lot of the adventure photos. … I really enjoyed our experience with them.

From the Groom

Cheers, Buddies: So, my buddies and I, I got them all mugs. They were these mugs that you can kind of clank with each other, these nice wooden mugs. Throughout the night, every time we saw each other, we were clanking mugs and we got a couple photos where everybody’s kind of cheering together, 12 to 14 mugs in a small little circle. It was really nice.