Benevolent Bond: The Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, a fraternal organization, was formed in 1868 in New York. It barred African American men from joining until the 1970s — so the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World was formed in response in Cincinnati in 1898. Its Rubber City Lodge on Howard Street in Akron, like other Improved Order lodges and temples, worked to assist members of the community through programs, such as one to help community members pay off their mortgages. The Rubber City Lodge also held events, such as the parade pictured here, celebrating the Improved Order. Today, Alliance is home to the Improved Order’s Cantell Lodge No. 1417, which welcomes all and hosts several community events year-round. The Cantell Lodge joins the Gladys Merrell Temple No. 1049 to host an annual Thanksgiving giveaway and community dinner Nov. 24 and 25, providing food baskets, warm meals and fellowship to those in need.