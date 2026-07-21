Olympic Star Carlin Isles: Jackson Township Favorites

Between being director of public relations and community initiatives at the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, owning OLY Sports Performance and being a football speed coach for the Massillon Tigers, 36-year-old Carlin Isles is frequently booked. During his off time, he often runs in North Park, headphones tuned to R&B.

“I’m just in the zone,” relates Isles. “When I use my gift, it’s like I’m in a whole different world. I can feel my body in time and space. I can feel me exerting force. … Everything just disappears.”

Named the “fastest man in rugby” by The Wall Street Journal and other outlets, Isles has competed in the sport for the United States twice — at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and the Tokyo Summer Olympics, held in 2021.

“I’m sitting on the bus with Serena Williams. I’m talking to Kevin Durant. I’m talking to LeBron,” Isles recounts. “It’s so surreal.”

Success was an uphill battle. Isles and his twin sister, Tambra, endured homelessness and grew up in the foster care system in the Akron area. After being adopted at age 7, they moved to Jackson Township. A neighbor gave Isles’ father a football flyer. It changed his life —Isles played football and ran track in high school and at Ashland University.

“I remember my dad telling me, If you’re the fastest, don’t ever let nobody beat you,” he says. “I just had this propensity of working hard and doing whatever it takes to be the best.”

In 2012, while studying online videos and prepping for Olympic trials, Isles discovered rugby. He called the CEO of professional rugby for the Rugby Football Union — who thought Isles would be a great fit for Team USA.

“I had to go to Aspen, Colorado,” Isles says. “I had $500 to my name. It took me $250 worth of gas to get up there. I put all my eggs in one basket. I’m crying driving up.”

Isles slept on couches, ate peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches and worked in a flower shop and in construction, knowing, I gotta make it. After playing rugby for about a month, he was invited to a development tour in Canada. Isles was the only player to earn a contract.

“I became the world’s fastest rugby player — boom, one of my goals came true. I made the USA team, boom, another goal came true,” Isles says. “Got a contract with Nike, as well as Red Bull, and a lot of other organizations. … I ended up going to the NFL and got picked up by the Detroit Lions, so one of my childhood dreams, to play professional football, came true as well.”

Now, Isles has houses in Jackson, where he spent his formative years, and Green, where he owns OLY. He’s considering competing in another Olympics.

“I want to give people hope,” Isles says. “It doesn’t matter what your upbringing is. … If you learn and understand who you are, and you’re confident in who you are, and your validation comes from self and God — then nothing else matters.”

Table Six Kitchen & Bar

At this eclectic new American restaurant, Isles likes the teriyaki salmon lo mein bowl. It’s rotating off Table Six Kitchen & Bar’s menu, but you can get it with chicken, shrimp or tofu. “I like the vibe,” he notes. “It’s a lively atmosphere.” On the large, airy patio, also enjoy shareables such as street gyros or starters like baked goat cheese.

6113 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton

Second Sole

Isles often acquires his sneakers at Canton’s Second Sole — a shoe and athletic apparel shop with several Ohio locations. He likes to try out his shoes before purchasing them by running on a mini in-store track. “Sports and movement in general is in my DNA, so I want to keep moving,” he relates. “It’s something that’s important too, especially when it comes to longevity and health.”

4691 Dressler Road NW, Canton

North Park

With a picnic pavilion, playground, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, a fishing pond, a gazebo, a 1.1-mile paved walking track and more, the 70-acre North Park is a scenic oasis. Isles runs on a paved path. “It makes you feel happy,” Isles says. “It’s a lot of green. … It makes you feel light.”

7660 Fulton Road NW, Massillon

OLY Sports Performance

Isles’ OLY Sports Performance has been in Green for a little over a year — and serves kids, adults and pros alike. “It’s a lot of high-tech equipment that’s not around here,” he says. OLY helps athletes get to the next level by utilizing tools such as a muscle lab laser system that analyzes stride length and frequency, ground contact time, flight time and more. “That then will allow us to go back to the drawing board and say, OK, this is what you’re missing,” Isles says.

3570 Forest Lake Drive, Uniontown