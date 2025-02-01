Faces of the 330: Beth Rodgers & Real Estate

Beth Rodgers began her professional career in real estate in 1989, training and studying under the tutelage of her mother, Jane Mariani.

Rodgers’ dedication, training and work ethic launched her into leadership positions, including 2021 president of the Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS™, state director with Ohio REALTORS and numerous chair and committee positions at the local, state and national levels. Rodgers has also received many awards, including REALTOR of the Year, Golden Community Service Award, Outstanding Women in Business and the Ohio REALTORS President’s Sales Club recipient, 1990-present. Her designations include Certified Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyer Representative, At Home with Diversity and Senior Real Estate Specialist. She is not only active in her industry but is a dedicated volunteer in her community as well

Rodgers successfully represents sellers and buyers by being consumer-centric, fulfilling fiduciary responsibilities, offering professional advice and advocating on behalf of clients. Having served thousands of families in the last 30-plus years, Rodgers is proudly representing her second generation of clients.

Beth Rodgers

330-607-3987

bethrodgers.com