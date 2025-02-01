Faces of the 330: Billow & Eternal Service

At the heart of Billow Company’s service lies a deep-seated tradition of family ownership and family leadership. Billow Co., a proud member of the community since 1875, is about to commemorate its 150th anniversary. As a sixth-generation familyowned business, it embodies a legacy of service, care, professionalism and dedication. Its rooted presence in the community not only enhances the quality of care it provides but also establishes a level of trust and accountability between it and the community it serves.

Billow Co.’s unwavering commitment to remaining an independent, family-owned business is exemplified in its end-of-life care philosophy. It operates on-site crematories, a distinctive feature at the Billow chapel in Fairlawn and its Bissler & Sons chapel in Kent. These facilities ensure that your loved one remains in Billow Co.’s care throughout the entire process. Notably, Billow Co. is the only funeral home in Portage County with an on-site crematory.

Recent renovations offer settings of comfort, elegance, peace and tranquility. These include the beautiful renovations of Billow Co.’s Fairlawn chapel in 2022 and Cuyahoga Falls chapel in 2023 that reflect its commitment to providing an environment that matches its high level of service, hospitality and professionalism.

Billow Co. doesn’t just offer cremation and funeral services; it offers a legacy of care and commitment that is deeply woven into the fabric of this community.

