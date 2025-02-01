Faces of the 330: Kevin Sandel & Injury Law

Attorney Kevin Sandel, the name partner of The Sandel Law Firm, opened his doors over 10 years ago. He decided to practice law and run his business here in Akron for many reasons. It’s where he grew up, it’s where he raised his family, and it has always been the city he calls home. He is a proud graduate of Miami University and The University of Akron School of Law. He is dedicated to serving his community.

Before opening the firm, he worked for multiple insurance companies in roles ranging from injury claims adjuster to claims manager to claims attorney. He knows exactly how insurance companies attempt to settle injury claims for the least amount of money possible and uses that knowledge to maximize his clients’ cases. He understands how crashes can leave people suffering physically, mentally and financially. Kevin’s top priority is helping his clients regain their lives in those areas. He specializes in various injury cases, but most of the firm’s work involves car crashes.

Kevin and his team at The Sandel Law Firm aim to provide personalized service from the first phone call to the final settlement meeting. Every day, Kevin uses his insider knowledge to get his clients outstanding results! Kevin and his team are experts in their field and do everything possible to get their clients the highest settlement they deserve.

The Sandel Law Firm

330-666-2889

sandellaw.com