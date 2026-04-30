She Calls Them Her Flock: Life with Pet Birds in Akron

Jennifer Manis loved her cockatiel, Ladd, so much that she didn’t think she had room in her heart for another bird — until she met a 6 1/2-week-old cockatiel at Sky Kings pet shop in Kent. During the 2004 visit, the little bird melted the hearts of Manis and her mom, Melody.

“We brought him home, and Ladd showed him the ropes,” Manis recalls of the bird they named Maxx. “It was pretty amazing. I’ve never really been around a baby bird. … That changed everything.”

Manis grew up in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood with parakeets, finches and cockatiels. Maxx made her realize she wanted birds in adulthood. She got Jake, a 2-month-old female Congo African Grey in fall 2006, and Athena, a 4-month-old female umbrella cockatoo, in spring 2007. Ladd died in 2008. After Manis’ cousin had health issues and could no longer care for her 2-year-old male Goffin cockatoo, Moe, Manis took him in in 2013.

Often, all the birds were out of their cages at once. “When I still lived at home, all four of them were together every night. It would be romper room,” Manis says. “Sometimes, birds would be flying this way and that way.”

Several years ago, Manis moved to an apartment in Akron’s Northwest neighborhood. She cares for Maxx and Jake, while her mom, who is retired, cares for Athena and Moe, who both require extra attention.

Manis refers to her and the birds as a flock that lives their lives together. While her birds come out during breakfast in the kitchen and after she gets home from work daily, Manis especially loves Sundays, when there’s more time for them to be out in the living room. Often, Manis relaxes on the couch while Maxx sits on her and Jake perches on a nearby stand, playing with toys.

“However much love you put into them, they’ll give back,” she says. “They’re fantastic companions.”

Manis loves seeing their unique personalities come out. She says Maxx has been sweet since the day he was born, and Athena is a “snuggle bunny.”

“She just oozes love,” says Manis, laughing. “If you’re feeling down and not having a good day, she’ll just get real close to you. It makes you feel better.”

Jake is the queen of talking, Manis says. She mimics Manis’ laugh and can carry on conversations, saying things like Go to work and My mom will be back.

Moe requires a lot of patience from her mom. “He’s a screamer,” Manis says.

Now Maxx is 21, Athena and Jake are 19 and Moe is 15. Manis hopes to enjoy a long life with them.

“They mean the world to me,” she says. “These birds can live 40 to 50 or more years. So, I plan on being a little old lady with them.” // KP