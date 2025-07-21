Grand Slam: Guardians No. 1 Draft Pick and Rising RubberDucks Star Travis Bazzana

Watching the MLB draft surrounded by friends and family in Corvallis, Oregon, in mid-July 2024, Sydney area native and Oregon State University infielder Travis Bazzana was shocked when the Cleveland Guardians used their first and only No. 1 overall pick to draft him. Instantly, he became Australia’s first baseball player to be selected in the first round.

“It was one of the most amazing feelings of my life,” says the now 22-year-old second baseman, who started playing for the Akron RubberDucks in April. “I don’t knowhow many times I’ve been speechless in my life, but that was definitely one of the first. A lot of time and effort was spent to get to that point, and that was a real accomplishment."

While baseball isn’t the top sport in Australia, Bazzana found his way to it as a very young kid after watching his dad and two brothers play.

“I ended up being a bat boy and seeing them play, watching all the games at a field on a Saturday,” he says. “I fell in love with the game and always wanted to be practicing and playing baseball. I took it on 3,4,5 years old. I really found a passion for it.”

Growing up, Bazzana played other sports, including soccer, track and field, basketball, touch rugby and tennis. He even won his Sydney area high school’s first New South Wales state championship in cricket. But baseball was his main sport. “I’ve always envisioned a career in baseball and playing baseball in the Grand Slam USA,” he says. “With baseball, it’s a battle between you and the pitcher, but then it’s a whole team game."

He attributes the other sports for helping develop his baseball game.

“In cricket, you’re seeing a ball and hitting it,” he says. “The more reps I got across the sports helped my hand-eye coordination and ability to hit a baseball."

He played for the Sydney Blue Sox from 2018 to 2020 and at Oregon State for three seasons starting in 2022. In 2024, Bazzana was named Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year and led the Pac-12 Conference in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, walks and runs.

In Ohio, he joined the Lake County Captains in late July 2024 and helped his team win the 2024 Midwest League title.

Bazzana attended his first professional spring training in early 2025, working out among his big league counterparts and hoping to join the Guardians one day.

"I definitely look up to Steven Kwan. He has the character and the identity of what it means to be a Guardian and how to be a quality professional athlete,” he says. “José Ramírez is a pleasure to watch day in and day out. ... He cares about every single pitch in every single game more than anyone and plays with lots of intensity and competitiveness. I really aspire todo similar things."

As of July, Bazzana has had 37 runs and 19 RBIs with the RubberDucks. He thrives on competition and works hard to cultivate a winning edge to keep ascending within the Guardians system.

“We got a really solid team. A lot of my teammates from last year with Lake County are on the field together this year,” he says. “It’s a really fun group.”

The team bonds by playing golf, poker and other card games— as well as dancing in the club house.

“I’m focusing on having the best process and being the best prepared every day,” he says. “The longer term goals of moving toward Columbus and then to Cleveland — they will hopefully be taken care of by putting in the work the right way, continuing to trust.”

milb.com/akron

