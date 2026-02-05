Kendra and Jerry’s Love Story: Meant to Be

After decades of unknowingly crossing paths around Akron, Kendra Philon and Jerry Myers Jr. finally connected. “We danced around each other in the city of Akron for 20 years, going to the same places during the same time frames and never bumped into each other,” says Kendra, who met Jerry on a dating app. “But we finally found each other.”

When the two met for their first date at Cashmere Cricket in Cuyahoga Falls in 2019, the connection was instant. “When I first saw him, we clicked right away,” Kendra recalls.

That chemistry deepened when the world slowed down. “The pandemic shutdown was a pivotal moment for us,” she says. “We got to grow our relationship.”

On Christmas morning 2024, Jerry proposed in the comfort of their Copley home — a moment as intimate and genuine as their love story.

“I put her ring in a shoebox with a pair of shoes,” Jerry says with a laugh.

“I probably said yes before he even finished talking,” Kendra says. “It was just the two of us at home, and it was perfect.”

The couple wed Sept. 19, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Akron Photo Society, surrounded by some of their closest friends and family members. With a bohemian vibe — featuring soft orange, green and cream tones — it reflected their authentic style. Beforehand, they took photos at the Akron Art Museum and sipped drinks at their favorite bar, South Point Tavern. After the ceremony, they toasted over dinner at Kingfish.

From the Bride

Shaken Sweetly: I was surprised at how nervous I was. I was literally shaking. But once I got behind him, I started crying. It was this overwhelming moment of emotions, realizing, It was our day — we were here.

Something Borrowed: My grandmother gave me a rose-embroidered handkerchief before she passed when I was a teenager, and I carried it with me. It came in handy during our first look.

Heartstrings Pulled: The one thing I wanted, no matter how much it cost, was a violinist. I surprised Jerry with a friend of mine, Jaron LeGrair, singing “I Believe in You and Me” by Whitney Houston, accompanied by violinist Maria Viñas. I’d heard the song in the car on my way to get groceries one Saturday morning and started crying. It speaks for me how I feel about him and our relationship.

Simply Us: We’d both been married before, so we didn’t want a big production. We wanted something more intimate — something that we knew we’d both enjoy together.

From the Groom

Love Unfolding: After a few months of dating Kendra, I really fell in love with her personality. Kendra challenges me in a good way, and even when we disagree, we communicate openly and work things out. Watching how Kendra connected with my family made me love her even more.

Overjoyed: I’m a big Stevie Wonder fan, so the violinist and Jaron were playing and singing his songs in the background of our reception. That was beautiful in the way it worked out.