Return Trip: Macy Gray Returns to Canton July 30 for 25th Anniversary Tour of ‘On How Life Is’ at Palace Theatre

RETURN TRIP

On July 30, hear the iconic, raspy voice of Canton native singer-songwriter, musician and record producer Macy Gray reverberate through the Canton Palace Theatre. Gray returns to her hometown for the “On How Life Is 25th Anniversary Tour,” celebrating a quarter century of her debut studio album. Featuring songs such as the Grammy Award-winning hit “I Try,” the album went triple platinum after its release in 1999. Hear tracks like the bright, driving “I Can’t Wait to Meetchu” and the insistent “Do Something.” Having sold over 25 million albums globally, Gray’s one-of-a-kind sound will reach listeners new and old at this homecoming performance.

605 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-454-8172, cantonpalacetheatre.org