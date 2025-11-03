Needs Met: The Comunale Cancer Foundation

Mal McCrea Mal McCrea Mal McCrea Mal McCrea

The Stephen A. Comunale Jr. Foundation Supports Cancer Patients Across Northeast Ohio

When Stephen A. Comunale Jr. was getting chemotherapy for his Stage 4 stomach cancer at Akron General in fall 2005, his dad, Steve, and his mom, Jane, sat by his side — and noticed a nearby patient was struggling. Three kids were running around. They talked to staffers and discovered that the man didn’t have money for prescriptions, didn’t have a car and didn’t have the funds for a babysitter — so he brought his kids to the hospital.

Soon after, the Comunales sat around the kitchen table and discussed starting a foundation for cancer patients in need.

“We’re talking about, Cancer affects so many people in different ways, and maybe there’s something we can do to help people,” says Steve.

Stephen Jr. died in February 2006, and his aunt, Amy, died of colon cancer in 2007. Jane died of breast cancer in 2011. The Comunale Cancer Foundation honors all of them. Its marquee program endows individual grants that patients residing or being treated in Summit, Stark, Medina or Portage counties can apply for. It can cover mortgage or rent, utilities, gas, groceries, bus passes, car repairs, ramps and more. Stephen Jr.’s aunt and the foundation’s executive director, Monica Comunale Stevens, collaborates with social workers like Nicole Bishop, a licensed independent social worker at Summa Health Cancer Institute, to help identify patients who can apply.

“They’ve saved people from evictions,” Bishop says. “The tears of joy and tears of relief for the uncertainty that they’re going through and having some things that are concrete and taken care of is so impactful.”

A founding board member, Jane worked tirelessly at the foundation in its early years. She always did good for others. So after she died, the foundation started Jane’s Sunshine Fund to provide patients with things and experiences that make them happy — including show tickets, flowers, birthday parties and more. Since 2012, the foundation has been distributing around 100 Jane’s Sunshine Fund grants each year.

“We want to put a smile on a cancer patient’s face,” says Steve, foundation board chairman.

The foundation also gives cancer patients sunshine bags, which include fleece blankets, thermal water bottles, journals, aloe and more. The foundation has given away around 13,000 bags. Bishop helps distribute them to patients starting chemotherapy.

“Coming in, they’re looking at me with eyes of worry and fear,” Bishop says. “Getting presented with something that is uplifting is awesome.”

Stephen Jr. rode at the Buffalo Equestrian Center, which now hosts Stephen’s Fun Day annually. Kids touched by cancer can ride a horse, paint pictures, enjoy snacks and more in a day honoring Stephen Jr.’s kind spirit.

“He certainly had a lot of great qualities — passion, compassion,” says Monica. “He was a very good, solid person and very caring.”

To help those fighting cancer during the holidays — each year since 2008 — the foundation has been providing 100 meals at Thanksgiving and 100 meals at Christmas that feed four to six people.

The foundation bolsters partner programs, including funding food pantries at Stewart’s Caring Place’s Akron and Canton cancer wellness centers. Through Akron General Cleveland Clinic, it also sponsors art therapy, and pieces are periodically displayed in Cleveland Clinic locations. Each year, it has been funding distributions of about 40 backpacks with school supplies to school age patients in Akron Children’s hematology/oncology department.

The foundation funded a wig boutique at Akron General and contributed to the Renewal Nooks at Summa’s Akron and Barberton campuses. The nooks include spa-like rooms for massages. They also offer art kits and creative workshops such as succulent planting.

“The wig salon—that is an incredible piece of the puzzle for their healing journey. From an emotional standpoint, from a self-confidence standpoint, that’s huge,” Bishop says. “Massage therapy is also huge. That relief that it gives to folks in this unsettling time is incredibly important.”

Since its inception almost two decades ago, the foundation has impacted about 35,000 people touched by cancer and distributed over $5 million in assistance. Monica says Stephen Jr. would be ecstatic at the foundation’s work.

“He would be blown away at what we’ve done,” Monica says. “He would be in utter shock and awe.”

Donate: 234-706-2052, stephencomunale.org