"Akron Mom and Kids" Blogger Nat Hans Champions Local Small Businesses

Through her blog, Akron Mom and Kids, 45-year-old Wallhaven resident Nat Hans advocates for small businesses.

“I feel like they are the heart of the community,” says Hans. “I want people to know that they do make a difference.”

Taking the form of a website and Instagram page that share moments from family life and showcase Akron-area hidden gems, Akron Mom and Kids was launched in February 2019 after her mom friend, Sarah O’Neill, suggested that Hans start a “mom blog.” She was already posting about her life from a personal account, sharing outings to playgrounds, the Akron Zoo and more, so Hans dove in.

Today, the blog shares snapshots of Hans and her kids, Benny, 11, and Kate, 9, as they explore the area and live their lives — eating ice cream at Mary Coyle, discovering the Harvest Moon Cafe, playing soccer and more. Hans is also behind Akron Foodie, a blog that reviews Akron-area restaurants and eateries, which she took over in July 2022.

“It’s based on trust,” Hans says. “People want to go because they trust that I tell the truth.”

The growth of her brand — which has garnered over 5,000 Instagram followers — has also spurred on the growth of an organic community.

“I started building this community of moms, and I actually know a handful of people on my account, so it became, Oh, this is fun. It’s meaningful,” Hans says. “What kept me going is that community that I have built, and I really value it.”

Also a photographer, the Bangkok, Thailand, native went to high school in Akron and attended The University of Akron. She moved to Highland Square in 2006 and lived there for 10 years, until the birth of Kate, when she moved to West Akron. She resides in a colonial-style home there with her husband, PJ, and their kids. Walkability and proximity to the school and the freeway were big draws — as well as friends and a supportive community.

“I love that it feels like everybody knows everybody,” she says. “I love that they can walk to their friend’s house. I love that eventually they can ride their bike to school. … It’s that sense of belonging.”

Portal West Coffee

This cozy coffee shop — decorated with plants, leathers and earthy colors — exudes calm. “If you have good coffee, if you have good service, if you have that relationship and then you build that community, people will always come,” Hans says. She visits Portal West Coffee three to four times a week and usually orders an iced or hot white mocha. Benny gets the white hot chocolate, and Kate get the Blue Dream — made using butterfly pea flower tea concentrate, white chocolate syrup and milk. Plus, enjoy pastries from Jamtooth Baking Co.

1690 Merriman Road, Akron

Sal's Gelato

With black-and-white checkered floors and display cases always full of rotating from-scratch gelato flavors, Sal’s Gelato, located in Akron’s Merriman Valley, is a delightful spot for a summer treat. “They’re also a local family … they’re investing their money into the local area,” Hans says. This summer, try flavors such as strawberry, made with freshly pureed roasted strawberries, Amarena cherry, with a sweet cream vanilla base, and fig and honey with balsamic glaze, made using local honey. “It’s fresh,” she notes. “It’s consistent. The flavors are great.”

1821 Merriman Road, Akron

The Ash House Soap Studio & Refillery

The bar soap made at the Ash House Soap Studio & Refillery is handcrafted and scented with therapeutic-grade essential oils — and all products are always free of palm oil, the production of which causes deforestation. “I use it for everything,” Hans says. “That’s what I use to wash my face.” Hans loves to buy soap ends, as well as shampoo, lotion, face balm, lip balm and rosemary, peppermint and vanilla body butter. She also refills her laundry detergent, dish soap and hand soap at the Ash House. “They love to take the container in and refill,” she says of Benny and Kate. “It’s also teaching them … to recycle.”

1947 W. Market St., Suite 101, Akron

Graf’s Garden Shop, Landscape and Farm Market

With origins dating back to 1910, this vibrant shop has flowers, plants, pots and other gardening elements. “These two would love to just … go into the greenhouse with $10 and then buy little plants,” Hans says of her kids. (Graf’s Garden Shop, Landscape and Farm Market provides activities like scavenger hunts for little ones.) Hans likes to purchase colorful patio pots in the summer and returns for pumpkins in the fall. She also stops by for produce. “I love that I can just park, jump and grab a cucumber,” she says.

1015 White Pond Drive, Akron