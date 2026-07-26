North Hill Resident and Musician Ben Gage and the Places that Inspire Him

Known as Akron’s International District, North Hill is home to many immigrants and refugees, including those from the Bhutanese-Nepali and Congolese communities. Many residents are working to build their dream businesses — from international restaurants to global grocery stores. It’s something 37-year-old North Hill resident and musician Ben Gage admires.

“In North Hill, people are really hungry for something — to build something — and to be surrounded by that is really inspiring because it reminds you not to just stay still,” he says. “I like to call it grit.”

That industrious spirit helps influence the music of the rootsy singer-songwriter, who plays folk guitar and blues harmonica.

“I like to write story songs, and a lot of them are emotions from places of hardship,” says Gage, who lives with his girlfriend, Ashley Doloresco. “That’s a big theme in folk music in general, because it’s the music of the working-class people.”

Growing up as the oldest of seven kids in rural Rome Township, Ohio, Gage has always worked hard. His father started an excavating business, and at just 10, Gage spent his days digging. A singer, his mother had the kids take piano lessons. It felt forced, so he almost quit music. But in high school, he needed another credit and ended up in choir.

“I fell back in love with it,” says Gage, who joined more choirs and played drums in the marching band.

He went to The University of Akron for business and moved to North Hill after graduation in 2011. Then, he and his brother, Zach, played in a church band and eventually formed the Gage Brothers bluegrass band with two other musicians, touring from 2014 to 2017. After they broke up, Gage learned guitar from local musicians like Jon Mosey. Now, he has three full-length albums and a few EPs and singles. With over 18,000 streams on Spotify, “Company” is his top song.

“ ‘Company’ is written from a place of, This too shall pass, like telling your people … everything will be OK,” he says.

He now tours North America. Locally, see him July 17 at Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market and Aug. 1 at Copley Heritage Days.

While Gage originally moved to North Hill for its affordability, he stays because of its great location and rich culture.

“North Hill has this incredibly resilient melting pot,” he says. “The people in North Hill are amazing. They’re interesting. They’re hardworking. They’re welcoming. … Embracing our differences is what makes us stronger.”

Family Vansa Ghar Restaurant & Bar

After Gage recently performed in Hawaii, he headed to Family Vansa Ghar Restaurant & Bar, which specializes in Indian and Nepali cuisine. He likes chilly momo dumplings, chicken Korma in a nutty curry and paneer saag — house-made cheese cubes with creamed spinach curry. “Both of them are my comfort foods,” he says. “When I’m having a bad day, that’s what I think about.” Specialties include a mango lassi drink, jhol momo, garlic naan, chicken biryani, onion pakora fritters, vegetable samosas, papadam crackers and mint, tamarind and raita chutneys.

753 N. Main St., Akron

Patterson Park

Gage first visited Patterson Park when his sister taught English through the International Institute of Akron, and it hosted a picnic. People from Nepal, India, China, Russia, Ukraine and more countries shared dishes from their homelands. “It was stunning — all the colors, all the tastes, all the different people, coming together,” he says. Featuring a splash pad and playground, Patterson opened a renovated 8,300-square-foot community center in 2025.

800 Patterson Ave., Akron

Nepali Kitchen

Gage frequented this Nepalese restaurant, started by Bhutanese refugee Hem Rai, and got close to him. When Rai asked Gage how to improve, Gage admitted the menu was difficult to read. Over two weeks, Rai made different dishes and discussed and ate them with Gage, who took photos and wrote descriptions. “I helped him remake his menu,” Gage says. He orders chow mein, fried rice and momos at the restaurant that has a different owner and is expanding its dining area.

399 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron

Cascade Valley Metro Park, Valley View Area

Opened in 2024 after reforesting the former Valley View Golf Club property, the new Summit Metro Park features a nature play and picnic area, the 1.1-mile Missing Link Trail, the 1-mile Prather Trail and the historic restored Himelright Lodge, at which Gage has performed. At the Valley View Area, he enjoys trail running and looking for wildflowers, hawks, eagles and more. “There’s this little turtle pond, but it always has a kingfisher,” he says. “It’s a really well-made park. It’s very inviting.”

1134 Cuyahoga St., Akron