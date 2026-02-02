Ryan and Kimiko’s Unique Akron Wedding

Ryan Riggs, a wrestling coach at the University of Mount Union, and Kimiko Nakamura, an ER nurse, met in 2023 after she followed him on Facebook that summer.

“I’ve known one of her older brothers through the wrestling community but didn’t know he had a sister,” Ryan recounts. At a wrestling event, Ryan asked a friend if Kimiko was related to the brother he knew. The friend said yes.

“I finally got the courage to send her a Facebook message on her birthday in October of 2023,” he says. “After talking a little bit, we had our first date, and it was love at first sight.”

The couple bonded over a love of sports, the arts and their mutual dedication to their families. In 2024, Ryan decided to pop the question with the help of their beloved yellow French bulldog, Libby. At Umbrella Alley in Louisville, Ryan attached the ring carrier to Libby’s collar — then proposed.

“When it shines and it hits the light, it’s like there’s stars on the wall, and I’m like, Oh, my gosh, my future husband got me stars,” Kimiko says.

On Aug. 15, 2025, at the luxurious 159 Events on Main in Akron, Kimiko and Ryan held a distinctive wedding ceremony and reception. The Alliance residents are now expecting their first child.

“We are so fortunate for it all to be happening. Ryan has been nothing but super supportive,” Kimiko says. “Both families are very excited for us to bring our own little family to the table.”

From the Groom

Bow Wow: The Libby cuff links were a birthday gift. We got a little mold made of her to put at the top of the cake, and my nephew walked her down the aisle. She was our ring bearer — rings were attached to Libby’s collar, and she had her own nice little outfit.

Ceremony High: The venue setup was pretty unique. So, she comes out walking across the balcony so she’s above me. So, I first could see her when she got to the stairs. I was really calm in the moment, but when I saw everyone’s jaws were dropping, it was a really cool moment. When she got to the stairs, she smiled, and I smiled back. I was really nervous before the wedding, but after I saw her, I was really calm.

From the Bride

Paw Print: Instead of a guest sign-in book, Ryan made a painting of Libby. … Libby was the center oil painting, and the white space around it was where the guests signed in.

Playful Attire: I wore wrestling shoes [for the ceremony]. … For the reception, I got to change. …. The reception dress was ... just above the knee, and the off-the-shoulder top was feathers.

Perfect Day: My face was hurting so bad from how much I was smiling. … It was absolutely everything I wanted.

Dance the Night Away: The dancing was … one of my favorite moments I’ll never forget. I love Whitney Houston, I love the song “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” That song came on, and it was the only time Ryan wasn’t around. … I stood there and yelled, Where’s Ryan? When I opened my eyes, he was there. It was like a genie wish.