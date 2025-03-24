Throwback: Rubber Bowl (1940-2008, Demolished 2023)

“While Aretha Franklin and Three Dog Night were playing, I was working the bar for Ringo and his All Starr Band,” says Susan Petrillo, 61, a President’s Lounge staff member who worked for a company catering a Rubber Bowl event in 1997. “Before Ringo took the stage, he came in and we all got our picture taken. … He was the nicest guy and just so personable. And just a little guy. I was surprised at how little he was. … It just rained and rained and rained. But the band played on, and they gave us these cheap dollar store plastic ponchos. … We all went out there and just laughed and danced. It was just the greatest show.”

“The seats were great. There wasn’t a bad seat. They had a big field, the stage was huge. … My sister and her friends, because she was eight years older than me, they used to go down there and just sit outside the gate, because you could just sit outside the gate and hear the music without having to pay to get in.”