Together in Love: Love Akron and Kemp Boyd Champion Community in Akron

In 2016, Kemp Boyd and his wife, Stacy, received a call from Summit County Children Services. A woman from their church wanted them to take in her three-week-old son. Through the kinship care program, they began to care for the boy. And after his parents lost their parental rights, the Boyds adopted the boy, who was exposed to cocaine in the womb and has challenges.

“We believe it was a divine connection of something that was supposed to happen. We’ve leaned into it, and we’ve been advocates,” says Boyd, who is now the head football coach at Garfield High School and a pastor at Garden City Church and Streetlight Community Church.

When Boyd became executive director of Christian-based nonprofit Love Akron in October 2019, he worked on sharpening its efforts by developing areas of focus called Fields of Love — including the 306 Initiative, which aims to recruit foster, respite, kinship and adoption homes. There are over 800 kids in Summit County Children Services’ custody and only around 120 county foster homes, so many kids — 53.4 percent — get placed out of county. Love Akron collaborates with Children Services on events, including a virtual foster care open house Nov. 13. Boyd has spoken, and he’s partnered with local foster parents Kathleen, a registered nurse, and Ron Paydo to spread the word.

Over 30-plus years, the Paydos have fostered over 200 kids — from newborns to a teen mom with twins — with the goal of reunification with the child’s primary family or kinship. They’ve been able to help recruit new foster homes, and Kathleen especially has become a resource for new foster parents, guiding them through the process of finding the right agency. She even convinced a couple who quit to try again — they’ve now fostered around 8 to 10 kids.

“Kemp and the Love Akron team are doing an incredible job of creating awareness, helping people understand the issues and the challenges,” says Ron, who is also the president of Huntington Bank for the Akron and Canton region. “He’s not only out there beating the drum, educating and promoting, he’s leading by example.”

Love Akron’s Fields of Love also include the Locker Room Experience. All six Akron public high schools feature one of these clubs — which include coaching, mentoring, leadership symposiums, motivational speakers and more. Students work through schoolwide issues, such as absenteeism and tardiness. North High School students came up with the Doughnut Be Late campaign, which encouraged kids to be on time by rewarding them with doughnuts. Over 300 young people have gone through the Locker Room Experience since its inception in 2022.

The nonprofit’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Experience was founded in the wake of George Floyd’s death by police to address racism through listening, learning and leading. Fifty-one individuals have graduated from the program.

“It gives us an opportunity to learn more about one another from a cultural perspective,” Boyd says.

With the help of the County of Summit ADM Board, Love Akron also offers the eight-week Grief Recovery Method course to process grief and regain hope. Boyd previously worked at Red Oak Behavioral Health and is a certified Mental Health First Aid instructor. Love Akron has trained over 1,000 people in the national program that helps people recognize and address substance use and mental health struggles.

“They feel more knowledgeable to talk about some of the mental health challenges,” Boyd says. “They’re also able to lean in to understand the resources that are in Greater Akron.”

Since its founding 30 years ago, Love Akron has focused on uniting churches through its OneCity movement, first Thursday night Greater Akron Prays meetings and more. Twenty churches make up OneCity.

“OneCity allows pastors and different leaders to come together and do ministry together. We get the opportunity to learn about what we’re all doing in the room,” says Deante Lavender Sr., lead pastor at the Remedy Church.

Remedy’s regular summer giveaway of 2,000 pairs of shoes was bolstered by Love Akron, which united them with Akron Public Schools students in need. Love Akron also spread the word about Remedy’s Feed the 5,000 Thanksgiving meal program that actually fed over 7,000 people. Pastoral connections led Lavender to work with First Congregational Church of Hudson associate pastor and reverend Steven Hockstra. His congregation supported Remedy’s efforts, including donating money for shoes. Lavender and Remedy participated in Congregational's First Serve program, involving around 50 service projects. Plus, seniors from both congregations meet quarterly.

OneCity also led Lavender to collaborate with Connect Church lead pastor and reverend Jason Knight on its Mission Akron program, which involves about 20 to 30 service projects.

Lavender’s church is predominantly Black, while Connect and Congregational are predominantly white — but OneCity takes away barriers.

“We have the opportunity to show both our separate congregations that no, they may not look like us on the outside, but at the end of the day, on the inside, our hearts are built the same way,” says Lavender. “It’s been a pleasure being able to build that level of community.”

Participate in a program, volunteer or donate: 17 S. Main St., Akron, 330- 384-8124, loveakron.org