Top Dentists in Northeast Ohio

This list is excerpted from the 2026 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for more than 70 dentists and specialists in the Akron Metropolitan Area. The Akron list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information, call 706-364-0853, email help@usatopdentists.com or visitusatopdentists.com.
ENDODONTICS
David J. Harris
Advanced Care Endodontics; 3869 Darrow Road, Suite 209, Stow, 330-688-3800, acendo.com
Matthew Kotapish
3075 Smith Road, Suite 201, Fairlawn, 330-660-0400, akronendo.com
Stephen H. Moore
Falls Endodontics; 939 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-7571, fallsendo.com
Daisy Stojanov
Summit Endodontic Specialists; 3611 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-686-0080, summit-endo.com
Ronald M. Wolf
Summit Endodontic Specialists; 3611 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-686-0080, summit-endo.com
GENERAL DENTISTRY
G. Michael Appel
540 White Pond Drive, Suite C, Akron, 330-869-9090, mikeappeldds.com
Andrew J. Cook
Ellet Dental; 529 Canton Road, Akron, 330-784-0446, elletdental.com
William R. Davidson
Tomorrow’s Dentistry; 9365 Olde Eight Road, Northfield, 330-467-6066, tomorrowsdentistry.com
Robert J. Demboski
Demboski Family Dental; 525 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite 105, Akron, 330-666-6111, demboskidentistry.com
Jennifer DiPiero
DiPiero Family Dental; 1376 N. Portage Path, Akron, 330-867-9494, dipierofamilydental.com
Kyle S. Eberhardt
Eberhardt Dentistry; 1655 W. Market St., Suite 540, Akron, 330-836-5585, eberhardtdentistry.com
Sam Glick
Cleveland Smile Center; 528 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-633-6420, clevelandsmilecenter.com
Mark S. Grucella
620 Ridgewood Crossing, Akron, 330-733-7911, akronbestdentist.com
Keith A. Hoover
Drs. Hoover & Yanda; 39 Milford Drive, Hudson, 330-650-0360, drshooverandyanda.com
Craig D. Huffman
170 Currie Hall Parkway, Kent, 330-673-4647, huffman-calcei.com
Grant Hunsicker
Hunsicker Dental; 150 West Ave., Suite 101, Tallmadge, 330-633-5133, hunsickerfamilydental.com
Mark Iati
Stow Dental Group; 3506 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-688-6456, stowdental.com
Michael A. Kimberly
Valley Dental Group; 1852 Merriman Road, Akron, 330-867-8354, valleydentalgroupakron.com
Joanna R. Kleckner
2080 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-923-5287, 330dental.com
Marilyn M. Machusick
45 Metric Drive, Tallmadge, 330-633-4595, tallmadgeteeth.com
Carlo Marino
Marino Dental on Darrow; 381 Darrow Road, Akron, 330-784-7285, drmarinoassociates.com
Angela K. Marino
State Valley Dental; 63 Graham Road, Suite 3, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-920-8060, statevalleydentaloh.com
Laura Martin Miller
Martin Dental Care; 337 E. Main St., Kent, 330-673-9745, martindentalcare.com
Samuel N. Pupino
539 White Pond Drive, Suite B, Akron, 330-836-0485
W. Tyler Rogus
Valley Dental Group; 1852 Merriman Road, Akron, 330-867-8354, valleydentalgroupakron.com
Chris S. Ruggiero
531 E. Smith Road, Medina, 330-725-0455
Swetha Sajja
620 Ridgewood Crossing, Akron, 330-773-7911, akronbestdentist.com
Michael A. Stefan
Barsan Family Dental; 330 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-5575, barsanfamilydental.com
Bryan Stephens
60 N. Miller Road, Fairlawn, 330-867-7741, bryanstephensdds.com
Michelle S. Taylor
Taylor Dental; 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, 330-227-6009, twinsburgsmiles.com
Samuel E. Taylor
Taylor Dental; 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, 330-227-6009, twinsburgsmiles.com
Grant B. Turner
585 White Pond Drive, Suite B, Akron, 330-836-9870, turnerfamilydental.com
Ryan M. Walton
Akron Smile; 508 E. Exchange St., Akron, 330-434-3485, akronsmile.com
Kyle L. Westhafer
667 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, 330-644-9511, westhaferdds.com
ToDD W. Westhafer
667 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, 330-644-9511, westhaferdds.com
April A. Yanda
Drs. Hoover & Yanda; 39 Milford Drive, Hudson, 330-650-0360, drshooverandyanda.com
Robert A. Zavodny
Zavodny Dental; 2950 W. Market St., Suite N-O, Fairlawn, 330-836-9511, razavodnydds.com
Philip J. Znidarsic
Nordonia Dental Group; 98 W. Aurora Road, Northfield, 330-467-6466, nordoniadental.com
ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Dominick C. Adornato III
1129 E. Aurora Road, Suite 101, Macedonia, 330-468-1188, drdominickadornatoiii.com
W. Stephen Barnes II
Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center; 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-2808, fallsoralsurgery.com
Michael P. Horan
Frontier Dental; 5155 Buehlers Drive, Suite 107, Medina, 330-952-2015, frontierdentalohio.com
Robert Klein
Akron Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; 539 White Pond Drive, Suite C, Akron, 330-836-2882, akronoralsurgerygroup.com
Matthew T. Marshall
Marshall Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery Center; 3075 Smith Road, Suite 102, Akron, 330-670-0050, marshallsurgerycenter.com
Matthew D. Pavlick
Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water St., Kent, 330-678-6564, pavlickandreppas.com
Serafim N. Reppas
Pavlick & Reppas Oral and
Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water St., Kent, 330-678-6564, pavlickandreppas.com
Sam Reppas
Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water St., Kent, 330-678-6564, pavlickandreppas.com
Paul S. Rollins
Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center; 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-2808, fallsoralsurgery.com
Brian Schmidt
Drs. Schween, Schmidt and Warn; 5002 Foote Road, Medina, 330-725-8449, medinaoralsurgeons.com
Gary R. Schween
Drs. Schween, Schmidt and Warn; 5002 Foote Road, Medina, 330-725-8449, medinaoralsurgeons.com
Jeremy E. Warn
Drs. Schween, Schmidt and Warn; 5002 Foote Road, Medina, 330-725-8449, medinaoralsurgeons.com
ORTHODONTICS
Stephen J. Belli
Belli & Streit Orthodontics; 1551 S. Water St., Kent, 330-673-6411, bellistreitsmiles.com
Daniel Breha
Breha Orthodontics; 4831 Darrow Road, Suite 102, Stow, 330-650-0880, brehaorthodontics.com
Carl Dietrich III
Dietrich Family Orthodontics; 1690 W. Exchange St., Akron, 330-864-2101, dietrichfamilyorthodontics.com
Kevin J. Hallgarth
46 E. Streetsboro St., Hudson, 330-650-1119
Alex Mellion
Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Blvd., Akron, 330-867-2410, mellionortho.com
Joseph T. Mellion
Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Blvd., Akron, 330-867-2410, mellionortho.com
Zachary J. Mellion
Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Blvd., Akron, 330-867-2410, mellionortho.com
Paul S. Murphy
Akron Smiles Dental Center; 881 E. Exchange St., Akron, 330-208-1100, akronsmilesbright.com
Wade J. Najem
Fairlawn & Cortland Orthodontic Specialists; 2820 W. Market St., Suite 100, Fairlawn, 330-864-333, bracesbyus.com
Manish Valiathan
Summit Dental Specialists; 8600 Alexandria Drive, Suite B, Macedonia, 330-467-2763, summitspecialists.com
PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
Laura Adelman
Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry; 9964 Vail Drive, Suite 1, Twinsburg, 330-425-1885, greatbeginningspd.com
Jack Gerstenmaier
Gerstenmaier Pediatric Dentistry; 3094 W. Market St., Suite 260, Akron, 330-867-5688, gerstenmaierdds.com
Daniel M. Gindi
Summit Dental Specialists; 8600 Alexandria Drive, Suite B, Macedonia, 330-467-2763, summitspecialists.com
Brian S. Martin
Akron’s Children’s; 177 W. Exchange St., Suite 31250, Akron, 330-543-0070, akronchildrens.org/people/Brian-Martin-DMD.html
Gregory C. Mertes
Mertes Pediatric Dentistry; 5655 Hudson Drive, Suite 300, Hudson, 330-655-5437, mertesdental.com
Adam Pollock
1707 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-3091, dradampollockdds.com
Danielle Richman
Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry; 9964 Vail Drive, Suite 1, Twinsburg, 330-425-1885, greatbeginningspd.com
Rachel Rosen
Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry; 9964 Vail Drive, Suite 1, Twinsburg, 330-425-1885, greatbeginningspd.com
Julie Rudgers-Croft
Explorer Pediatric Dentistry; 725 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, 234-602-2555, explorerdentistry.com
Rajesh Vij
Dentistry 4 Kids; 3523 Commercial Drive, Fairlawn, 330-668-9977, dentist4kidz.com
PERIODONTICS
Joseph A. Koberlein
3869 Darrow Road, Suite 201, Stow, 330-688-9922, josephakoberleinddsms.com
Mark S. Obernesser
Akron Periodontics & Dental Implantology; 484 S. Miller Road, Suite 200, Fairlawn, 330-867-3320, akronperio.com
Luis Pires
Fairlawn Periodontics; 33 Baker Blvd., Suite 201, Fairlawn, 330-836-9341, fairlawnperio.com
PROSTHODONTICS
Sanjay Karunagaran
Frontier Dental; 5155 Buehlers Drive, Suite 107, Medina, 330-952-2015, frontierdentalohio.com