Top Dentists in Northeast Ohio

This list is excerpted from the 2026 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for more than 70 dentists and specialists in the Akron Metropolitan Area. The Akron list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information, call 706-364-0853, email help@usatopdentists.com or visitusatopdentists.com.

ENDODONTICS

David J. Harris

Advanced Care Endodontics; 3869 Darrow Road, Suite 209, Stow, 330-688-3800, acendo.com

Matthew Kotapish

3075 Smith Road, Suite 201, Fairlawn, 330-660-0400, akronendo.com

Stephen H. Moore

Falls Endodontics; 939 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-7571, fallsendo.com

Daisy Stojanov

Summit Endodontic Specialists; 3611 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-686-0080, summit-endo.com

Ronald M. Wolf

Summit Endodontic Specialists; 3611 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-686-0080, summit-endo.com

GENERAL DENTISTRY

G. Michael Appel

540 White Pond Drive, Suite C, Akron, 330-869-9090, mikeappeldds.com

Andrew J. Cook

Ellet Dental; 529 Canton Road, Akron, 330-784-0446, elletdental.com

William R. Davidson

Tomorrow’s Dentistry; 9365 Olde Eight Road, Northfield, 330-467-6066, tomorrowsdentistry.com

Robert J. Demboski

Demboski Family Dental; 525 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite 105, Akron, 330-666-6111, demboskidentistry.com

Jennifer DiPiero

DiPiero Family Dental; 1376 N. Portage Path, Akron, 330-867-9494, dipierofamilydental.com

Kyle S. Eberhardt

Eberhardt Dentistry; 1655 W. Market St., Suite 540, Akron, 330-836-5585, eberhardtdentistry.com

Sam Glick

Cleveland Smile Center; 528 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-633-6420, clevelandsmilecenter.com

Mark S. Grucella

620 Ridgewood Crossing, Akron, 330-733-7911, akronbestdentist.com

Keith A. Hoover

Drs. Hoover & Yanda; 39 Milford Drive, Hudson, 330-650-0360, drshooverandyanda.com

Craig D. Huffman

170 Currie Hall Parkway, Kent, 330-673-4647, huffman-calcei.com

Grant Hunsicker

Hunsicker Dental; 150 West Ave., Suite 101, Tallmadge, 330-633-5133, hunsickerfamilydental.com

Mark Iati

Stow Dental Group; 3506 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-688-6456, stowdental.com

Michael A. Kimberly

Valley Dental Group; 1852 Merriman Road, Akron, 330-867-8354, valleydentalgroupakron.com

Joanna R. Kleckner

2080 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-923-5287, 330dental.com

Marilyn M. Machusick

45 Metric Drive, Tallmadge, 330-633-4595, tallmadgeteeth.com

Carlo Marino

Marino Dental on Darrow; 381 Darrow Road, Akron, 330-784-7285, drmarinoassociates.com

Angela K. Marino

State Valley Dental; 63 Graham Road, Suite 3, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-920-8060, statevalleydentaloh.com

Laura Martin Miller

Martin Dental Care; 337 E. Main St., Kent, 330-673-9745, martindentalcare.com

Samuel N. Pupino

539 White Pond Drive, Suite B, Akron, 330-836-0485

W. Tyler Rogus

Valley Dental Group; 1852 Merriman Road, Akron, 330-867-8354, valleydentalgroupakron.com

Chris S. Ruggiero

531 E. Smith Road, Medina, 330-725-0455

Swetha Sajja

620 Ridgewood Crossing, Akron, 330-773-7911, akronbestdentist.com

Michael A. Stefan

Barsan Family Dental; 330 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-5575, barsanfamilydental.com

Bryan Stephens

60 N. Miller Road, Fairlawn, 330-867-7741, bryanstephensdds.com

Michelle S. Taylor

Taylor Dental; 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, 330-227-6009, twinsburgsmiles.com

Samuel E. Taylor

Taylor Dental; 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, 330-227-6009, twinsburgsmiles.com

Grant B. Turner

585 White Pond Drive, Suite B, Akron, 330-836-9870, turnerfamilydental.com

Ryan M. Walton

Akron Smile; 508 E. Exchange St., Akron, 330-434-3485, akronsmile.com

Kyle L. Westhafer

667 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, 330-644-9511, westhaferdds.com

ToDD W. Westhafer

667 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, 330-644-9511, westhaferdds.com

April A. Yanda

Drs. Hoover & Yanda; 39 Milford Drive, Hudson, 330-650-0360, drshooverandyanda.com

Robert A. Zavodny

Zavodny Dental; 2950 W. Market St., Suite N-O, Fairlawn, 330-836-9511, razavodnydds.com

Philip J. Znidarsic

Nordonia Dental Group; 98 W. Aurora Road, Northfield, 330-467-6466, nordoniadental.com

ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Dominick C. Adornato III

1129 E. Aurora Road, Suite 101, Macedonia, 330-468-1188, drdominickadornatoiii.com

W. Stephen Barnes II

Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center; 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-2808, fallsoralsurgery.com

Michael P. Horan

Frontier Dental; 5155 Buehlers Drive, Suite 107, Medina, 330-952-2015, frontierdentalohio.com

Robert Klein

Akron Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery; 539 White Pond Drive, Suite C, Akron, 330-836-2882, akronoralsurgerygroup.com

Matthew T. Marshall

Marshall Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery Center; 3075 Smith Road, Suite 102, Akron, 330-670-0050, marshallsurgerycenter.com

Matthew D. Pavlick

Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water St., Kent, 330-678-6564, pavlickandreppas.com

Serafim N. Reppas

Pavlick & Reppas Oral and

Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water St., Kent, 330-678-6564, pavlickandreppas.com

Sam Reppas

Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; 1551 S. Water St., Kent, 330-678-6564, pavlickandreppas.com

Paul S. Rollins

Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center; 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-2808, fallsoralsurgery.com

Brian Schmidt

Drs. Schween, Schmidt and Warn; 5002 Foote Road, Medina, 330-725-8449, medinaoralsurgeons.com

Gary R. Schween

Drs. Schween, Schmidt and Warn; 5002 Foote Road, Medina, 330-725-8449, medinaoralsurgeons.com

Jeremy E. Warn

Drs. Schween, Schmidt and Warn; 5002 Foote Road, Medina, 330-725-8449, medinaoralsurgeons.com

ORTHODONTICS

Stephen J. Belli

Belli & Streit Orthodontics; 1551 S. Water St., Kent, 330-673-6411, bellistreitsmiles.com

Daniel Breha

Breha Orthodontics; 4831 Darrow Road, Suite 102, Stow, 330-650-0880, brehaorthodontics.com

Carl Dietrich III

Dietrich Family Orthodontics; 1690 W. Exchange St., Akron, 330-864-2101, dietrichfamilyorthodontics.com

Kevin J. Hallgarth

46 E. Streetsboro St., Hudson, 330-650-1119

Alex Mellion

Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Blvd., Akron, 330-867-2410, mellionortho.com

Joseph T. Mellion

Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Blvd., Akron, 330-867-2410, mellionortho.com

Zachary J. Mellion

Mellion Orthodontics; 41 Baker Blvd., Akron, 330-867-2410, mellionortho.com

Paul S. Murphy

Akron Smiles Dental Center; 881 E. Exchange St., Akron, 330-208-1100, akronsmilesbright.com

Wade J. Najem

Fairlawn & Cortland Orthodontic Specialists; 2820 W. Market St., Suite 100, Fairlawn, 330-864-333, bracesbyus.com

Manish Valiathan

Summit Dental Specialists; 8600 Alexandria Drive, Suite B, Macedonia, 330-467-2763, summitspecialists.com

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Laura Adelman

Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry; 9964 Vail Drive, Suite 1, Twinsburg, 330-425-1885, greatbeginningspd.com

Jack Gerstenmaier

Gerstenmaier Pediatric Dentistry; 3094 W. Market St., Suite 260, Akron, 330-867-5688, gerstenmaierdds.com

Daniel M. Gindi

Summit Dental Specialists; 8600 Alexandria Drive, Suite B, Macedonia, 330-467-2763, summitspecialists.com

Brian S. Martin

Akron’s Children’s; 177 W. Exchange St., Suite 31250, Akron, 330-543-0070, akronchildrens.org/people/Brian-Martin-DMD.html

Gregory C. Mertes

Mertes Pediatric Dentistry; 5655 Hudson Drive, Suite 300, Hudson, 330-655-5437, mertesdental.com

Adam Pollock

1707 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-3091, dradampollockdds.com

Danielle Richman

Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry; 9964 Vail Drive, Suite 1, Twinsburg, 330-425-1885, greatbeginningspd.com

Rachel Rosen

Great Beginnings Pediatric Dentistry; 9964 Vail Drive, Suite 1, Twinsburg, 330-425-1885, greatbeginningspd.com

Julie Rudgers-Croft

Explorer Pediatric Dentistry; 725 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, 234-602-2555, explorerdentistry.com

Rajesh Vij

Dentistry 4 Kids; 3523 Commercial Drive, Fairlawn, 330-668-9977, dentist4kidz.com

PERIODONTICS

Joseph A. Koberlein

3869 Darrow Road, Suite 201, Stow, 330-688-9922, josephakoberleinddsms.com

Mark S. Obernesser

Akron Periodontics & Dental Implantology; 484 S. Miller Road, Suite 200, Fairlawn, 330-867-3320, akronperio.com

Luis Pires

Fairlawn Periodontics; 33 Baker Blvd., Suite 201, Fairlawn, 330-836-9341, fairlawnperio.com

PROSTHODONTICS

Sanjay Karunagaran

Frontier Dental; 5155 Buehlers Drive, Suite 107, Medina, 330-952-2015, frontierdentalohio.com