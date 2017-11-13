The Big Story of Shopping Small

Independently owned small businesses feed the local economy in many ways. Plus, they offer holiday shoppers some truly unique choices for gifts that national stores simply cannot match. We have highlighted five mom-and-pop shops that bring quality products, stellar customer service and hometown pride to their work every day. We’re sure you’ll find the perfect gift for that special someone at one of these intriguing locales.

b. lovely

Northside Marketplace, Akron | www.facebook.com/shopblovely | shopblovely@gmail.com

Lyndsey Marie is something of an ambassador for Cuyahoga Falls in Akron. “I’m from Cuyahoga Falls, born and raised, and I wouldn’t want anyone to think ‘she left us for Akron!’” Marie has brought her b.lovely clothing shop to Northside’s Marketplace this fall for its first permanent brick-and-mortar home. But she plans to continue searching for a second location in the Falls. “What would be ideal is if I ended up having two little spaces,” she says.

Marie’s business grew out of a fashion blog she started years ago that gained popularity and morphed into a personal shopping side gig. “People seemed to trust my style,” she says. “Then a lightbulb went off: I should open my own women’s store!”

She took it step by step, doing trunk shows in people’s homes and pop-up shops in various locations while she built a following of loyal clientele and a reputation for trendy, classy styles that bridge the work-casual divide. Marie has lots of friends who teach and want outfits they can feel professional in, then transition into a girls’ night or date night out. “I would say my style is a little bit athleisure, but I have a little bit of an edge. I like things that are cute, quirky; if it’s perfect for three different occasions, that’s something I’m going to buy.”

One of Marie’s biggest fashion influences is her mother. “She’s always been super stylish. That’s probably where I get my love for clothes and fashion from.” That influence helps Marie select inventory that will appeal to a wider age range, as well as a variety of body types. “I have these five people in my head when I shop for something: my three best friends, myself and my mom.” These five run the gamut from super-skinny to curvaceous, short to tall, and conservative to daring in style. “When I look at a piece I think of each of these people. If there’s not at least three people who would buy it, I won’t choose it.” Then she buys in small quantities, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. “People like the exclusivity of it,” she says. “They’re not going to see someone at the same event wearing it.”

Northside Marketplace seems like exactly the right place for Marie and b. lovely right now. She’s happy to be in the company of so many other exciting local ventures, like Butter Your Nuts, Akron Honey Company, Craft Beer Bar, and Dirty River Bikes. The centralized checkout and collaborative nature of the space takes pressure off business owners and gives shoppers a fabulous one-stop location for gift buying that Marie says becomes a circular win-win.

“Especially for the holidays, to give somebody something that’s local and unique, you can feel good about supporting somebody individual and local. Then [you’re] excited to tell the recipient that it’s local. And the recipient thinks that’s really cool. Then they in turn will support a local business as well. It’s a domino effect.”

Red Letter Days

138 Burbick Way, Kent | www.redletterdayskent.com

Retail is in Michelle Sahr ’s DNA. “We could go back to 1926, [when] my grandmother started Honey Gold Perfume Company across from Luigi’s,” she says. When Sahr’s father retired from the Navy in 1970, he opened a shop in Akron selling his mother’s Honey Gold products at first, then morphing into the Little Red Wagon toy store. “I grew up basically in the Quaker Square building,” Sahr says of roaming the halls and shops of that storied downtown location in her childhood.

Now, Sahr and her husband own the Kent Cheesemonger and Off the Wagon, along with Red Letter Days, a specialty stationary and gift shop that grew out of Off the Wagon. “I really wanted to expand on Off the Wagon’s offerings, and we didn’t have room,” she says.

Originally located in a little space tucked away behind other stores on Burbick Way, Red Letter Days is a “stationary store for writers, readers, artists and givers” that offers unique instruments and implements to inspire creativity. “In Kent, there are tons of people who are artistically minded, and it’s a university town, so it seemed natural to do a stationary-slash-artistically oriented store,” Sahr says. She prides herself on creating a selection of products that appeal to creative types, items you wouldn’t find in a typical big-box store, like fountain pens by Faber Castell. “One thing I’ve learned is how to curate a unique selection of products people really enjoy,” she says. “When I look for products, I look for things that are inspirational, a unique tool that might inspire you to try something new.” Unique and colorful note cards, wrapping paper, notebooks, marker sets and gift items line the shelves of this unabashedly Kent-proud shop.

Living and working in Kent, Sahr is passionate about the way shopping local helps create the character of a town. “It allows for unique places to exist in the place where you live,” she says. “We wouldn’t exist if people locally didn’t support us. It gives unique flair to places. If we continually support just big box stores, all our communities are going to look the same.” That unique flair is visible throughout downtown Kent in store fronts that occupy former bank buildings and factories, the iconic Kent Stage theater, and the carefully crafted way Acorn Alley knits all these elements into a cohesive community. “It’s about more than just the businesses,” Sahr says. “It’s about the architecture and the [way] they all work together.”

Some of Sahr’s favorite local places are Popped! and Fresco Mexican Grill. “I’m [also] excited about Treno but haven’t eaten there yet.” The Italiano ristorante occupies the former train depot overlooking the Cuyahoga that housed the Pufferbelly for generations.

Building on the foundations of retail success inherited from her father and grandmother, Sahr remains grounded in history as she works for the future of her community. “We support local charities. We give money and prizes,” she says. “That’s the kind of thing you don’t get from [the] big boxes.”

The Polka Dot Pincushion

3807 Brecksville Road, Richfield | 330-659-0233

“This really is about women coming together and supporting each other, not only in quilting but in life,” says Debbie Allen of the Polka Dot Pincushion, the shop she co-owns in Richfield. Allen started quilting late in life, though she comes from a long line of hand-crafting women. “All of the women in my life were creative in some way,” she says. “Both my grandmothers and great-grandmothers were quilters, sewers, did crewel work.” Despite this lineage, Allen worked as an accountant until retiring in 2007 at the age of 44. “It became too much of who I was. I’ve always wanted to go into business for myself, but I never knew what the ‘what’ was.”

While training with her mother for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk event, Allen reminisced about living in Oklahoma City next door to a woman who ran a quilt shop. “I said, ‘that’s the only thing that I wished I had learned how to do.’ And that was it: we bought machines, took a class and found the Polka Dot Pincushion.”