Akron Life's Top Doctors: Still Fighting

(From Dec. ’21)

by Brendan Baker, Kelly Petryszyn, Halena Sepulveda and Alexandra Sobczak

Still Fighting

The battle against COVID-19 remains intense. Through exhaustion and loss, these doctors and nurses are staying strong and persevering to fight on.

Super Effort

Flu season has always been a stressful time for parents, but the pandemic has complicated that stress. It can be difficult to know whether a cough is from a cold or COVID-19. Laboratory medicine department employees at Akron Children’s Hospital have been working hard to get kids tested and quickly get their families answers. 

Since a pediatric test wasn’t readily available, the lab’s team developed its own polymerase chain reaction test in just two months by April 2020. The test amplifies the genetic signature of the virus to determine whether the virus is present. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use authorization. 

Lab staffers administer tests to children at the Akron campus’ outpatient lab, primary care offices and drive-thru clinics at the Akron and Boardman campuses. The test involves inserting a nasopharyngeal swab into the nasal cavity until it hits the nasopharynx in the back of the nose. Trained specialists administer tests as quickly as possible in a relaxed environment to limit kids’ discomfort and help them feel safe. There are also staffers specifically trained to assist children with special needs, including those who are immunocompromised. 

“[We] try to limit their time in any public spaces,” says Dr. Jennifer Baccon, chair of pathology and laboratory medicine. “They’ve got that individualized attention.”

As the demand for urgent COVID testing increased, the lab’s hours changed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to seven days a week with two shifts per day. Their average test turnaround time is about 24 hours. The lab’s staff has grown from three employees to 11 and can process between 300 and 900 tests daily. 

“We’ve asked people to give 150 percent, 200 percent for many months now, and they’re willing to do it because they really feel that they’re contributing to the care of the kids,” Baccon says.

The need has been so profuse that by the end of September, lab employees had administered over 100,000 tests. “I could sense the pride and achievement,” Baccon says. “[We were] able to manage what was a big surge here in the past couple of months.”

Employees can see their work’s impact when they leave the lab and go out into the community. To them, seeing children back in school or out playing is proof of the lab’s success. 

“I see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Baccon says. “All of the testing work that we’re doing … can help us get back to normal as a community.”  HS

Long Haul

There’s been no getting back to normal for the staff in Western Reserve Hospital’s emergency department.

“We feel like we’re in the midst of it,” says Susan Straus, director of critical care and cardiovascular services. “Our volume and acuity seems to be increasing, even from last year.” 

That means patients are sicker and need more care. 

“Unlike other medical illnesses and injuries, where it’s a fairly short length of stay,” says Dr. Rudd “Sonny” Bare, division chief of emergency medicine, “when you’re admitted with COVID, it’s a long, very tough, often heartbreaking process in the hospital. These folks are here 10 to 14 days and more often than not, go home on oxygen.”

But this year-and-a-half-plus of working through the pandemic has given emergency department staffers time to innovate the ways they collaborate and deliver treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies for qualifying low-risk COVID patients.

“They’re proteins that help your body fight off COVID-19,” Bare says. “[It’s] not nearly as good as being vaccinated, but if you do get COVID or the breakthrough infection, we can get to you early with antibody therapy. … It reduces hospitalizations and death by 70 percent, which is really significant.”

Western Reserve’s emergency department is fully staffed, but the higher, sicker patient volume is creating overcrowding. Staffers have been floating there from other floors and signing up for more shifts through the All Hands on Deck program, and more support staff has been added. They are also testing patients in the emergency waiting room and connecting patients with primary care providers since many haven’t been seeing primary care doctors. Plus, collaboration extends to helping emergency medical services and fire crews access timely testing and regularly discussing the latest safety guidelines, like wearing N95 masks on all calls and full personal protective equipment around patients with COVID symptoms. 

With limited visitation, families can’t always be with their loved ones, so emergency department workers have played a deeper role in connecting patients to their families, including during end-of-life discussions. And since staffers are often from the Cuyahoga Falls area, where the hospital is based, it’s not uncommon for them to know a patient personally, which can put patients at ease.

“Knowing that you are going to a hospital where you have family members, friends and neighbors is very comforting to a patient,” Bare says. 

While it’s been difficult, staffers are also reminded of why they’re doing these crucial jobs. 

“We want to take care of patients as if they were our family,” Straus says. “We’re all in this to make a difference.” 

KP

On Location

Community members have talked to Ashley Chaney about their hesitation to get the COVID-19 vaccine — lack of transportation, mobility challenges, language barriers and uncertainties about what to expect have all given people pause. She makes vaccinations more accessible through Summa Health’s Vital Vax and Go mobile unit.

“More times than not, they get the vaccine after we’ve talked,” says the registered nurse manager who helped launch the unit and administers its Pfizer vaccines.

After Chaney organized Summa’s drive-thru vaccination clinic in March where more than 25,000 people got vaccinated, there were requests to bring the vaccines into different parts of the community. They debuted the mobile unit in May, and now, its two-person team stops at one to four locations each weekday and returns to administer second doses. They’ve visited apartment complexes, churches, the Akron-Summit County Public Library and more.

Once, they administered shots at a community barbecue that had a DJ, and Chaney made lasting memories.

“I did the Cupid Shuffle. That was a blast,” she says. “I love what I do. I want to protect my community.”

The hard work and fun moments have led to nearly 2,000 people being vaccinated through the unit as of late October. 

Chaney talks about meeting and vaccinating people in the community.

“It’s very humbling. … I’ve been able to work with translators to curb language barriers … provide education and allow people to have the knowledge to make an informed decision on whether they feel the vaccine is right for them.

They sometimes have questions about when they get the second dose, why the second dose is needed, … what to expect.

There’s been elderly people. We’ve been able to … vaccinate them inside their vehicle. … It’s a feat just to get out of their residence, to get to the car. 

Also vaccinating children ... that are making an informed choice to get the vaccine … so that they can be involved in sports, go to school and not have to worry about contracting COVID.

It’s about making it available to be able to walk out their front door, come to a location that’s close and they’re comfortable with and being able to obtain the vaccine.

If I can provide one vaccine a day to somebody who wouldn’t have gotten it otherwise, if I can provide education, knowledge, if I can help one person and make a difference in the life of one person, it’s worth it.

I couldn’t ask for anything better.” — as told to Alexandra Sobczak

Group Recovery 

It’s the job of Dr. Lokesh Venkat and his intensive care unit team at Cleveland Clinic Akron General to see patients who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 — and witnessing that has left a mark.

“We take care of the sickest of them,” says Venkat, the medical ICU director and service chief for the critical care unit. “It has affected each one of us in one way or the other.”

Early in the pandemic, many ICU nurses were scared when COVID patients were admitted. Nursing staffers got depressed as patients died — sometimes in their arms. It was gut-wrenching and pushed them to the brink of mental and physical exhaustion, but as treatments developed and teamwork amped up, they have learned to cope. 

“We were all extremely fearful of what was going to happen to the patients, to our family members and us,” he says. “We had to face our fears. The only way to get over that was to come together.”

Venkat explains how they persevered. 

“I had a few nurses who actually cried out loud. I had to give my shoulder to them.

Despite our fears, we told the team that if something needed to be done for a patient, let’s go in together. 

That was our motto: Put faith over fear.

Within the Cleveland Clinic system, 90 to about 99 percent of patients who are coming to the intensive care units, they’re all unvaccinated. … This is leading to a lot of fatigue among health care providers. We [are] still providing the best of care that we can, but our hearts go out for patients and family members who are in their 30s, 40s, 50s coming to the ICUs.

One of the more difficult cases we’ve experienced in the previous wave was when a pregnant woman became infected with COVID. 

She … ended up going on the ventilator. 

We were at an impasse about whether to perform a cesarean section to save the baby or treat the mom in the hope she would be healthy enough to keep the baby to term.

We decided to focus on trying to stabilize the mother. … She was extremely sick and in the ICU for quite some time. 

Eventually and thankfully, she made excellent progress, and she was able to leave the hospital after a few weeks. Later, she returned and delivered a very healthy baby.

We celebrated the baby’s birth almost as much as the mother and grandmother. It was big for us and helped bring us all closer together.” — as told to Brendan Baker

CASTLE CONNOLLY TOP DOCTORS 2021

Allergy & Immunology

Sheila A. Cain, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

330-721-5700

Richard F. Lavi, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Western Reserve Hospital,

Allergy Asthma and Sinus Relief Center

330-423-4444

Brian Schroer, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-0140

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Jennifer E. Cummings, MD

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, Cardiovascular Institute

330-344-7400

Robert Schweikert, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cardiology

330-588-4676

Cardiovascular Disease

Michael L. Amalfitano, DO

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

330-721-5700

Michael D. Bage, MD

Western Reserve Hospital, Cardiology

330-344-7400

Roger B. Chaffee, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Northeast Ohio Cardiovascular Specialists

330-971-7989

Khaled M. Sleik, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cardiology

330-253-8195

Child Neurology

Bruce H. Cohen, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-8050

M. Cristina Victorio, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-8050

Clinical Genetics

Catherine Melver, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Genetic Center

330-543-8792

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Michael Cullado, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus

330-434-5978

John C. Fondran, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus

330-434-5978

Dermatology

Jorge A. Garcia-Zuazaga, MD

Apex Dermatology – Hudson

440-443-0429 

Julie A. Mark, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Department of Dermatology

330-535-7100

Eliot N.  Mostow, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron Dermatology

330-835-9158

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Jennifer Wojtowicz, DO

Western Reserve Hospital

330-422-7715

Family Medicine

Brian R. Cain, MD

Brian R. Cain MD and Associates

330-626-5566

Abigail M. Cay, MD

Northampton Primary Care

330-923-4500

Andrea Cerone, MD

Northampton Primary Care

330-923-4500

John DiSabato, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus

330-375-3584

Matthew P. Finneran, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus and Wadsworth-Rittman Medical Center,

Family Practice Center of Wadsworth

330-375-3584

Lynn M. Hamrich, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus

330-655-3820

Isabelle Lane, DO

University Hospitals,

Portage Family Medicine

330-334-6229

Jon E. Tosino, MD

Unity Health Network

330-877-3008

Gastroenterology

Fadi N. Bashour, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, Digestive Disease Consultants

330-753-6643

Edward. J Esber, MD

Digestive Health Center

330-869-0954

Scott A. Fulton, MD

Summa Health – Barberton Campus and Wadsworth-Rittman Medical Center,

The Gastroenterology Group

330-225-6468

Reynaldo Gacad, MD

Digestive Health Center

330-225-6468

Jeffrey Gellis, DO

Digestive Health Center

330-225-6468

Costas H. Kefalas, MD

Digestive Health Center

330-869-0124

David B. Myers, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, Digestive Disease Consultants

330-869-0124

Manzoor Qadir, MD

Cleveland Clinic,

Cleveland Clinic Summit Gastroenterology

330-899-4194

William Shaheen, MD

Digestive Health Center

330-869-0124

Bipin K. Sharma, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, Digestive Disease Consultants

330-869-0124

Ganesh Raman Veerappan, MD

Digestive Health Center

330-869-0124

Gynecologic Oncology

Stephen J. Andrews, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Cleveland Clinic

330-379-3514

Hand Surgery

Ajay Seth, MD

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Spectrum Orthopaedics

330-305-0838

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Sarah E. Friebert, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-3343

Infectious Disease

Thomas M. File, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus

330-375-3894

Internal Medicine

David F. Fantelli, MD

Unity Health Network

330-721-8500

Karen Hummel, MD

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, 

University Hospitals Medina Health Center

330-666-2700

Philip Donald Junglas, MD

Cleveland Clinic

330-225-8886

Erwin A. Maseelall, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General

216-839-3000

Janet Morgan, MD

Cleveland Clinic

330-678-7782

Elizabeth Salay, MD

Cleveland Clinic, Brunswick Family Health Center

216-553-7430

Titus Sheers, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Specialty Care,

Cleveland Clinic

330-543-8885

Inderprit Singh, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General

330-344-7820

Interventional Cardiology

William B. Bauman, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Northeast Ohio Cardiovascular Specialists

330-253-8195

Peter Bittenbender, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus

330-253-8195

Anjan Gupta, MD

University Hospitals  Portage Medical Center,

University Hospitals Heart Group

330-297-6110

Kevin H. Silver, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Northeast Ohio Cardiovascular Specialists

330-376-7000

Maternal & Fetal Medicine

Michael A. Krew, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Aultman Hospital

330-363-6296

Abdelaziz Saleh, MD/PhD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital,

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-4500

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

John R. Ahmann, DO

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Cleveland Clinic Akron General

330-543-8348

Roger L. Vazquez, MD

Aultman Hospital Perinatal & Pediatric Services,

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital

330-438-7430

Neurological Surgery

Tsulee Chen, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-8050

Neurology

Deborah Louise Ewing-Wilson, DO

University Hospitals Twinsburg Health Center

330-954-7233

Neuroradiology

Firas Al-Ali, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Summit Neuro Endovascular Specialists

330-344-2387

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Jennifer Carroll, MD

University Hospitals  Portage Medical Center,

Northeast Ohio OB/GYN,

University Hospitals  Streetsboro Health Center

330-626-2710

Cecilia Ellis, DO

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, OBGYN Associates of Akron

330-784-5406

Edward M. Ferris, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus

330-899-9626

Steven M. Gorsuch, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Summa Health – Akron Campus and

Women’s Health Group

330-899-9626

John Hutzler, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Summa Health – Akron Campus and Women’s Health Group

330-668-6545

Patrick J. Naples, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital, Summa Physicians, Summa Medical Building

330-722-7664

Maura K. O’Shea, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, OBGYN Associates of Akron

330-722-7005

Brenda L. Rice, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

330-668-6545

Daniel Rzepka, MD

University Hospitals MacDonald Women’s Hospital, University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center

330-405-6661

Ophthalmology

James A. Cannatti, MD

Cleveland Clinic,

Cole Eye Institute Summit Ophthalmology

330-864-8060

Richard R. Ellison, MD

Cleveland Clinic,

Cole Eye Institute Summit Ophthalmology

330-678-0201

Marc F. Jones, MD

Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons

330-864-8060

Orthopedic Surgery

Mark Adamczyk, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

330-543-3500

Kerwyn Jones, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

330-543-3500

John D. Polousky, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-344-2663

Patrick M. Riley, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

330-297-6030

William C. Schrader, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

330-543-3500

Thomas R. Thompson, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Orthopedics

330-835-5533

Christopher L. Tisdel, MD

University Hospitals Portage Medical Center

330-543-3500

Gregory A. Vrabec, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Orthopedics

330-543-3500

Scott D. Weiner, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Sports Medicine

330-344-2663

Otolaryngology

Hassan Abbass, MD

University Hospitals  Geauga Medical Center,

University Hospitals  Bedford Medical Center,

Ohio ENT Associates

330-762-8959

Anton Milo, MD/DDS

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Ear, Nose and Throat Center

216-488-4800

Kenneth E. Mooney, MD/DMD

University Hospitals  Cleveland Medical Center,

Akron Children’s Hospital,

University Hospitals  Akron ENT Associates

330-543-4930

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

Rajeev Kishore, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-0140

Pediatric Cardiology

John M. Clark, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Heart Center

330-543-8521

John R. Lane, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Heart Center

330-543-8521

Chandrakant R. Patel, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Heart Center

330-543-8521

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

Michael L. Forbes, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center

330-543-8639

Pediatric Endocrinology

Jaime Haidet, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Diabetes & Endocrinology

330-543-3276

Kimberly D. Martin, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Diabetes & Endocrinology

330-543-3276

Bradley Van Sickle, MD/PhD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Diabetes & Endocrinology

330-5433-276

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Reinaldo Garcia-Naveiro, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Pediatric Gastroenterology

330-543-4488

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Jeffrey D. Hord, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-8580

Michael E. Kelly, MD/PhD

Cleveland Clinic

330-543-8580

Steven J. Kuerbitz, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-8580

Stephanie L. Savelli, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

216-444-5517

Pediatric Infectious Disease

John Bower, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Specialty Care

330-543-8395

Blaise Congeni, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-8395

Pediatric Nephrology

Shefali S. Mahesh, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Specialty Care

330-543-8950

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Marc E. Nelson, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Ear, Nose and Throat Center

330-543-4930

Pediatric Pulmonology

Starla Martinez, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Specialty Care

330-543-8885

Debbie Toder, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Specialty Care

330-543-8885

Pediatric Surgery

David A. Andrews, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Akron Pediatric Surgical Associates

330-434-5341

Scott Boulanger, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-543-1000

Joseph A. Iocono, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatric General Surgery

330-543-6060

Timothy Pittinger, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Akron Pediatric Surgical Associates

330-543-6060

Mark L. Wulkan, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatric General Surgery

330-434-5341

Pediatric Urology

Daniel R. McMahon, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatric and Adolescent Urology

330-376-3332

Pediatrics

Sarah A. Adams, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-342-5555

Jeffrey Archinal, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-676-1020

Sarah Ayers, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatrics

330-723-7005

Kimberly A. Blair, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Wadsworth Pediatrics

330-723-7005

Lori D’Avello, MD

University Hospitals  Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Children’s Medical Group

330-723-7005

Jennifer Dwyer, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-723-7005

Douglas Fall, MD

University Hospitals  Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Medina Pediatrics

330-335-7337

Diane L. Langkamp, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital

330-721-5700

John D. Leonard, DO

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatrics

330-676-1020

Stacey Memberg, MD/PhD

University Hospitals  Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Medina Pediatrics

330-626-4080

Martha Myers, MD

University Hospitals  Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Medina Pediatrics

330-764-3457

William Oehlenschlager, MD/PhD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital,

Akron Children’s Hospital, Wadsworth Pediatrics

330-335-7337

Margaret M. Pfeffer, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatrics

330-336-3539

Emma J. Raizman, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatrics

330-543-8050

Laurel Roach-Armao, MD

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, Medina Pediatrics

330-252-1135

Paula Sabella, MD

Cleveland Clinic

330-753-0345

Heidi Senokozlieff, DO

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

330-664-8120

Catharine Symmonds, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Pediatrics

330-344-7350

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Arsal Ahmad, MD

Ohio Pain & Rehab Specialists

330-498-9865

Ali Shakir, MD

Ohio Pain & Rehab Specialists

330-498-9865

Plastic Surgery

Ananth Subbarao Murthy, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Center for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

330-543-4970

Pulmonary Disease

Charles Fuenning, MD

Unity Health Network

330-253-1411

Anand V. Khandelwal, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

330-723-7999

Matthew L. Krauza, MD

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, Unity Health Network

330-253-1411

Hitesh Makkar, MD

Unity Health Network

330-253-1411

Masroor Mustafa, MD

Summa Health – Barberton Campus, Summit Pulmonary & Internal Medicine

330-753-1383

Eyad Nashawati, MD

Aultman Hospital, Pulmonary Physicians Sleep Center

330-244-1879

Thomas Olbrych, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

330-721-5700

Paul T. Tsivitse, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine

330-319-9700

Brian White, DO

Unity Health Network

330-253-1411

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Jeffrey M. Goldberg, MD

Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital,

Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center

330-888-4000

Rheumatology

Nikita Hegde, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron General Health and Wellness

330-344-7820

Niharika Sharma, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron General Health and Wellness

330-344-7820

Sleep Medicine

Jyoti Krishna, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital, Specialty Care

330-543-8885

Sports Medicine

Joseph Congeni, MD

Akron Children’s Hospital,

Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

330-835-5533

Nilesh Shah, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Sports Medicine

330-543-3500

Surgery

Kristen Dawson, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

330-721-5700

Susan Miljkovic-Goodrich, MD

Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

330-721-5700

Victoria L. Van Fossen, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, General Surgery

330-564-2438

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Harry D’Agostino, MD

Aultman Hospital, Heart Core

330-588-4676

Eric Espinal, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Western Reserve Hospital

330-363-1342

Joseph Lahorra, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Specialists

330-384-9001

Serrie C. Lico, MD

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, Mercy Cardiovascular Institute

330-344-1400

Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Costas A. Apostolis, MD

Western Reserve Hospital, Summit Urogynecology

330-953-3414

Raymond A. Bologna, MD

Cleveland Clinic

330-535-4428

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

David Ira Rosenblum, DO

Summa Health – Akron Campus, Western Reserve Hospital, Akron Radiology

330-375-4028

Vascular Surgery

Brett A. Butler, MD

Aultman Hospital, Union Hospital, Regional Vascular & Vein Institute

330-588-8900

John A. Moawad, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus and St. Thomas Campus

330-434-4145

Drazen Petrinec, MD

Summa Health – Akron Campus and St. Thomas Campus

330-434-4145

Dennis J. Wright, MD

Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Specialists

330-344-1400

