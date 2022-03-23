Akron Life's Top Doctors: Still Fighting

(From Dec. ’21)
by Brendan Baker, Kelly Petryszyn, Halena Sepulveda and Alexandra Sobczak
Still Fighting
The battle against COVID-19 remains intense. Through exhaustion and loss, these doctors and nurses are staying strong and persevering to fight on.
Super Effort
Flu season has always been a stressful time for parents, but the pandemic has complicated that stress. It can be difficult to know whether a cough is from a cold or COVID-19. Laboratory medicine department employees at Akron Children’s Hospital have been working hard to get kids tested and quickly get their families answers.
1 of 4
Ted Stevens
2 of 4
Ted Stevens
3 of 4
Ted Stevens
4 of 4
Ted Stevens
Since a pediatric test wasn’t readily available, the lab’s team developed its own polymerase chain reaction test in just two months by April 2020. The test amplifies the genetic signature of the virus to determine whether the virus is present. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use authorization.
Lab staffers administer tests to children at the Akron campus’ outpatient lab, primary care offices and drive-thru clinics at the Akron and Boardman campuses. The test involves inserting a nasopharyngeal swab into the nasal cavity until it hits the nasopharynx in the back of the nose. Trained specialists administer tests as quickly as possible in a relaxed environment to limit kids’ discomfort and help them feel safe. There are also staffers specifically trained to assist children with special needs, including those who are immunocompromised.
“[We] try to limit their time in any public spaces,” says Dr. Jennifer Baccon, chair of pathology and laboratory medicine. “They’ve got that individualized attention.”
As the demand for urgent COVID testing increased, the lab’s hours changed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to seven days a week with two shifts per day. Their average test turnaround time is about 24 hours. The lab’s staff has grown from three employees to 11 and can process between 300 and 900 tests daily.
“We’ve asked people to give 150 percent, 200 percent for many months now, and they’re willing to do it because they really feel that they’re contributing to the care of the kids,” Baccon says.
The need has been so profuse that by the end of September, lab employees had administered over 100,000 tests. “I could sense the pride and achievement,” Baccon says. “[We were] able to manage what was a big surge here in the past couple of months.”
Employees can see their work’s impact when they leave the lab and go out into the community. To them, seeing children back in school or out playing is proof of the lab’s success.
“I see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Baccon says. “All of the testing work that we’re doing … can help us get back to normal as a community.” HS
--------------------
Long Haul
There’s been no getting back to normal for the staff in Western Reserve Hospital’s emergency department.
“We feel like we’re in the midst of it,” says Susan Straus, director of critical care and cardiovascular services. “Our volume and acuity seems to be increasing, even from last year.”
That means patients are sicker and need more care.
fitzwater
“Unlike other medical illnesses and injuries, where it’s a fairly short length of stay,” says Dr. Rudd “Sonny” Bare, division chief of emergency medicine, “when you’re admitted with COVID, it’s a long, very tough, often heartbreaking process in the hospital. These folks are here 10 to 14 days and more often than not, go home on oxygen.”
But this year-and-a-half-plus of working through the pandemic has given emergency department staffers time to innovate the ways they collaborate and deliver treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies for qualifying low-risk COVID patients.
“They’re proteins that help your body fight off COVID-19,” Bare says. “[It’s] not nearly as good as being vaccinated, but if you do get COVID or the breakthrough infection, we can get to you early with antibody therapy. … It reduces hospitalizations and death by 70 percent, which is really significant.”
Western Reserve’s emergency department is fully staffed, but the higher, sicker patient volume is creating overcrowding. Staffers have been floating there from other floors and signing up for more shifts through the All Hands on Deck program, and more support staff has been added. They are also testing patients in the emergency waiting room and connecting patients with primary care providers since many haven’t been seeing primary care doctors. Plus, collaboration extends to helping emergency medical services and fire crews access timely testing and regularly discussing the latest safety guidelines, like wearing N95 masks on all calls and full personal protective equipment around patients with COVID symptoms.
With limited visitation, families can’t always be with their loved ones, so emergency department workers have played a deeper role in connecting patients to their families, including during end-of-life discussions. And since staffers are often from the Cuyahoga Falls area, where the hospital is based, it’s not uncommon for them to know a patient personally, which can put patients at ease.
“Knowing that you are going to a hospital where you have family members, friends and neighbors is very comforting to a patient,” Bare says.
While it’s been difficult, staffers are also reminded of why they’re doing these crucial jobs.
“We want to take care of patients as if they were our family,” Straus says. “We’re all in this to make a difference.”
KP
-----------------
On Location
Community members have talked to Ashley Chaney about their hesitation to get the COVID-19 vaccine — lack of transportation, mobility challenges, language barriers and uncertainties about what to expect have all given people pause. She makes vaccinations more accessible through Summa Health’s Vital Vax and Go mobile unit.
“More times than not, they get the vaccine after we’ve talked,” says the registered nurse manager who helped launch the unit and administers its Pfizer vaccines.
After Chaney organized Summa’s drive-thru vaccination clinic in March where more than 25,000 people got vaccinated, there were requests to bring the vaccines into different parts of the community. They debuted the mobile unit in May, and now, its two-person team stops at one to four locations each weekday and returns to administer second doses. They’ve visited apartment complexes, churches, the Akron-Summit County Public Library and more.
Once, they administered shots at a community barbecue that had a DJ, and Chaney made lasting memories.
“I did the Cupid Shuffle. That was a blast,” she says. “I love what I do. I want to protect my community.”
The hard work and fun moments have led to nearly 2,000 people being vaccinated through the unit as of late October.
Chaney talks about meeting and vaccinating people in the community.
“It’s very humbling. … I’ve been able to work with translators to curb language barriers … provide education and allow people to have the knowledge to make an informed decision on whether they feel the vaccine is right for them.
They sometimes have questions about when they get the second dose, why the second dose is needed, … what to expect.
There’s been elderly people. We’ve been able to … vaccinate them inside their vehicle. … It’s a feat just to get out of their residence, to get to the car.
Also vaccinating children ... that are making an informed choice to get the vaccine … so that they can be involved in sports, go to school and not have to worry about contracting COVID.
It’s about making it available to be able to walk out their front door, come to a location that’s close and they’re comfortable with and being able to obtain the vaccine.
If I can provide one vaccine a day to somebody who wouldn’t have gotten it otherwise, if I can provide education, knowledge, if I can help one person and make a difference in the life of one person, it’s worth it.
I couldn’t ask for anything better.” — as told to Alexandra Sobczak
----------------------
Group Recovery
It’s the job of Dr. Lokesh Venkat and his intensive care unit team at Cleveland Clinic Akron General to see patients who have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 — and witnessing that has left a mark.
“We take care of the sickest of them,” says Venkat, the medical ICU director and service chief for the critical care unit. “It has affected each one of us in one way or the other.”
Early in the pandemic, many ICU nurses were scared when COVID patients were admitted. Nursing staffers got depressed as patients died — sometimes in their arms. It was gut-wrenching and pushed them to the brink of mental and physical exhaustion, but as treatments developed and teamwork amped up, they have learned to cope.
“We were all extremely fearful of what was going to happen to the patients, to our family members and us,” he says. “We had to face our fears. The only way to get over that was to come together.”
Venkat explains how they persevered.
“I had a few nurses who actually cried out loud. I had to give my shoulder to them.
Despite our fears, we told the team that if something needed to be done for a patient, let’s go in together.
That was our motto: Put faith over fear.
Within the Cleveland Clinic system, 90 to about 99 percent of patients who are coming to the intensive care units, they’re all unvaccinated. … This is leading to a lot of fatigue among health care providers. We [are] still providing the best of care that we can, but our hearts go out for patients and family members who are in their 30s, 40s, 50s coming to the ICUs.
One of the more difficult cases we’ve experienced in the previous wave was when a pregnant woman became infected with COVID.
She … ended up going on the ventilator.
We were at an impasse about whether to perform a cesarean section to save the baby or treat the mom in the hope she would be healthy enough to keep the baby to term.
We decided to focus on trying to stabilize the mother. … She was extremely sick and in the ICU for quite some time.
Eventually and thankfully, she made excellent progress, and she was able to leave the hospital after a few weeks. Later, she returned and delivered a very healthy baby.
We celebrated the baby’s birth almost as much as the mother and grandmother. It was big for us and helped bring us all closer together.” — as told to Brendan Baker
————————————————————————
