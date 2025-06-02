2025 Canton Summer Festivals Guide: Food, Music, Culture, Pride & Family Fun All Season Long

Canton Greek Fest

June 5 -7

Savor the flavors of dishes such as chicken souvlakia, pastitsio, moussaka and more at the Canton Greek Fest. Hosted by St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, the festival includes food, entertainment, wine tasting and more. Throughout the event, see Hellenic Dancers performances, witness Greek cooking demonstrations and jam to DJs — including DJ Puff, performing on Thursday, DJ Vasilios, performing on Friday and DJ Billy Manos, performing on Saturday. From 3-11 p.m. Saturday, catch live music from the Musicians of Olympus and stay for fireworks after dark.

11 a.m.-11 p.m., St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th St. NW, Canton, cantongreekfest.com

First Fridays

June 6, July 11& 12 & Aug. 1

Kick off this monthly event with Chalk the Walk June 6. Spread throughout downtown Canton, chalk artists cover walls, streets and sidewalks with colorful designs while galleries present special events. Plus, hear Disco Inferno play the Centennial Plaza stage at 6 p.m. On July 11 and 12, listen to five local and regional blues ensembles play the plaza stage while you savor the offerings of area barbecue vendors — and sip craft beer from six local breweries. August’s theme is Hall of Fame weekend — it features food trucks, vendors, a dance party and more.

Canton Historic District, cantonfirstfriday.com

African American Arts & Cultural Festival

July 10

Celebrate African American arts and culture with entertainment, music and local vendors at Stark County’s African American Arts & Cultural Festival — presented by the Greater Stark County Urban League, En-Rich-Ment and the Stark County Minority Business Association — at Centennial Plaza. Last year, the event featured performers such as Jéan P The MC, Nicasso Turpin and New Edition Experience. Attendees took in a cultural fashion show, snacked on Winky’s Water Ice, Smoosh Cookies and Tastebuds Popcorn, saw the work of visual artists and more.

10 a.m.-9:30 p.m., 330 Court Ave. NW, Canton, starkurbanleague.org

Stark Pride

June 14

Salute the LGBTQ-plus community at Stark Pride on Centennial Plaza. Start with a pride march at 1 p.m., then behold an opening ceremony performance from the En-Rich-Ment drumline and Bluecoats. Hear speakers such as Canton Mayor William Sherer II and U. S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, and groove to musical performances from pop group DreamStates, musician Siena Liggins and more. Cheer on performers, including drag artists Chelsea Enchantress, Kardi Redd Diamond, Denise Russell and Ryne Stone, and browse a wide variety of vendor wares.

1-9 p.m., 330 Court Ave. NW, Canton, starkpride.org

Canton Pickle Fest

June 21

Relish gourmet pickles, sip pickle beer or pickle lemonade, shop cucumber-inspired items from various small businesses and more June 21 at Centennial Plaza. From pickle-infused baked goods to unique jewelry, find a quirky treat to delight. Plus, before the festival, get your exercise in with a pickleball tournament or 5K. Runners or walkers participating in the Iron Pickle Challenge carry gherkins — either real or inflatable — through the course and across the finish line.

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 330 Court Ave. NW, Canton, cantonpicklefest.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

July 20 - Aug. 3 & Enshrinement Week July 31 - Aug. 3

Pay tribute to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 — Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eric Allen, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Jared Allen, San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe. On July 20, take in a community parade. Then, from July 25 to 27, see hot air balloons fly through the sky at the Balloon Classic. July 31’s Hall of Fame Game, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, pits the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers. Aug. 2 presents the Class of 2025 Enshrinement. Finally, on Aug. 3, enjoy a concert by iconic rock band Nickleback at the Hall of Fame Stadium. It’s the perfect way to cap off a legendary celebration.

Canton, profootballhoffestival.com & profootballhof.com