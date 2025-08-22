Best Literary Journey: Black Cat Books & Oddities

Get swept up in a romance novel on a plush pink couch, surrounded by draping flowers. Pick up a horror or science fiction read in a lab-themed space, complete with a steampunk chandelier and life-size Frankenstein figure. Dive into fantasy tomes in a room made to look like J.R.R. Tolkien’s leafy Shire — complete with a carefully sculpted tree. At Black Cat Books & Oddities, readers are transported to literary landscapes.

“We have the belief that independent bookstores have this ability to be this magical place in the community,” co-owner Alicia Frazier says.

Opened in 2023 and spread throughout two houses in Medina, Black Cat is more than just a bookstore — it’s a space meant to ignite the imaginations of readers of all ages. From Sherlock’s Study, a Victorian-themed room that hosts mysteries and thrillers, to the Secret Garden, a flowery room full of children’s books, Black Cat crafts mesmerizing environments.

“Because books have this ability to take us to a new world, we wanted it to be immersive,” Alicia says.

Among thoughtful decor, find classics, BookTok favorites and wrapped surprise books. Choose from thousands of titles — take home “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt or “The Three Lives of Cate Kay” by Kate Fagan. Explore titles by local authors, including “Draven’s Run” by Glenn Somodi, “Between the Holidays” by Amanda Bryk and “Awakening Anne” by Kalynn Applewhite. Plus, pick up curated bookmarks, art prints, clever stickers, metaphysical goods and more — such as a plush Edgar Allan Poe or a “Read Banned Books” mug.

On last Wednesdays at Pickleback’s at the Common Ground, attend Black Cat’s monthly Spice & Sips book club — led by Medina author Kristin Gambaccini — to discuss dark romance novels while you enjoy a themed cocktail or mocktail. In 2024, Black Cat’s Curiosities & Cryptids festival brought 6,000 people to Medina’s square. It’s set for a redux in September. On Aug. 16, visit for a “Gilmore Girls”-style Stars Hollow Fest.

“The community has really come out for us,” says co-owner Max Frazier. “One of my favorite things about doing this is that we’ve met so many people. … It’s been really cool, just feeling like you belong to something.”

420 S. Court St., Medina, 440-263-0650, blackcatmedina.com