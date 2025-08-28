Bon Voyage: Scenic Pontoon Tours on Portage Lakes

A gentle breeze ruffles your hair as you ride on a Portage Lakes Cruises pontoon boat — moving slowly enough to take in the marvels in the wide expanse around you. From one-of-a-kind houses to wildlife, Portage Lakes Cruises customers have the opportunity to see a variety of eye-catching scenery.

“It’s a two-hour ride to see all seven lakes on this chain, which just makes it a really fun venue anyway because things change as you go around,” says owner Judy Narducci from the back of one of Portage Lakes Cruises’ boats.

Founded in 2013, Portage Lakes Cruises is now in its 12th season and boasts a fleet of eight boats and 11 captains.

“They can get up and walk around,” Narducci says of pontoon customers. “You can fish off these. You can have dinner. You can dance.”

From May to around September, choose from several specialized cruises, including private cruises, public cruises and private cruises with dinner options. Up to six people can enjoy dinner on a boat, complete with a tablecloth, china, candlelight, coffee or tea and dessert service. Portage Lakes Cruises orders its meals — such as steak and pasta — from Domenic’s Rose Villa in Portage Lakes. On Mondays, relish Barberton chicken. You can choose your dishes — or bring your own dinner and just get dessert and coffee.

“It’s like being in a restaurant, except you have this instead of another table two feet away,” adds Kevin Wise, one of Portage Lakes Cruises’ captains, gesturing toward the water.

Portage Lakes Cruises can cruise seven Portage Lakes, including West Reservoir, East Reservoir, Turkeyfoot Lake and Mud Lake.

“The first time they come out here, they really should do it on a tour so that they can see everything and hear everything,” Narducci says. “If they take out a boat and just rent it and not know how to drive it or dock it, or the rules of the lakes, somebody has to be paying attention all the time, and they may not know where to go.”

Cruisers can choose to be dropped off and picked up from docks and destinations such as Nauti Vine Winery — or learn about the area.

“Our captains can talk as much as you want. They can talk the whole route and just do a tour, or they can sit quietly and just answer questions,” Narducci says. “There’s a lot of history here, including more current history.”

While cruising, spot purple martins — Portage Lakes is a spring and summer home to a significant number of these migratory birds — as well as great blue herons, ducks, turtles and fish. Admire the stately homes and mansions that surround the waterfront. Time spent cruising on Portage Lakes is relaxing, restorative and interesting.

“Warm weather and water,” Narducci says, “I just can’t imagine wanting anything more.”

562 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, 330-760-0270, portagelakescruises.com