Classic Winter Ice Skating in Canton

With white twinkle lights and holiday light displays in surrounding lots, the brilliant white of the Hall of Fame City Ice Rink comes alive at night in Canton. “Whether you’re looking to learn a new skill, stay active during the colder months or simply create lasting memories with loved ones, the Hall of Fame City Ice Rink delivers a classic winter experience,” says operator Josh Brewer. Nestled between the Allie Cafe and the Stark County Courthouse, the ice rink has a great view of downtown Canton — plus easy access to parking and restaurants for when your hands get too cold. Skate for just $4, rent skates for $2, or get your skates sharpened for $8. Enjoy gliding on the ice until the end of February. //LK

Weather-dependent, Monday-Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday noon-9 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m. beginning December 5th, 215 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, hofcityicerink.com